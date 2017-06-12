SPLM-N Rift : Nuba body denies sacking SLA-N chief of staff

June 12, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Nuba Mountains Liberation Council (NMLC) of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) Sunday denied it has sacked the SPLA-N chief of staff Gagod Mukwar.

The Sudanese army has been fighting SPLM-N rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the Two Areas since 2011.

Sharp differences have emerged within the SPLM-N since last March when the Movement’s deputy chairman Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu tendered his resignation and criticised SPLM-N’s chairman Malik Agar and Secretary General Yasser Arman.

On Wednesday, the NMLC decided to install al-Hilu as temporary chairman of the Movement, to relieve Agar from the leadership of the armed group together with Arman, and to prevent them from entering the SPLM-N controlled areas.

However, Agar rejected the move describing it as a “coup d’état if it succeeds will pave the way for other coups to come after”.

On Saturday, a letter bearing the stamp of the NMLC and signature of its chairman Omer Rambawi and was widely circulated on the social media said the latter has sacked Mukawr and appointed Brigadier General Jacob Carlo Trelli as new Chief of General Staff of the SPLA-N.

In a statement on Sunday, Rambawi dismissed the letter as false, saying Mukwar continues to assume his powers as SPLA-N chief of staff.

H accused Agar and Arman of “falsifying the decisions of the NMLC to create chaos as was done in the Blue Nile”.

“We affirm that the decision is untrue and it is nothing but a cheap attempt by the security services of the regime to cause confusion within the ranks of the rebels and to disengage the new leadership from its tasks,” said Rambawi

“The coordination relations are complete and continuous among the institutions of the region [Nuba Mountain], including the SPLA-N and are characterised by signs of satisfaction and spirit of comradeship and joint struggle,” he added.

He stressed that the stamp on the false letter was forged, saying its size is smaller than the original seal of the NMLC.

Rambawi added there is no such person as Jacob Carlo Trelli in the SPLA-N ranks, saying al-Hilu is obliged to consult with Mukwar and the governor of the Blue Nile before appointing the SPLM-N deputy chairman and secretary-general.

