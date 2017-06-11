June 11, 2017 (JUBA) – A South Sudanese political group has branded the national dialogue initiative, which was recently launched by South Sudan President Salva Kiir as a “sham” and “cover” up for the genocide allegedly taking place in the country.

In a statement, South Sudan National Movement for Change (SSNMC) urged the global community to focus on events unfolding in the country and hold President Kiir’s government responsible.

"SSNMC would like to draw the attention of the people of South Sudan, the African Union, the IGAD [Inter-Governmental Authority on Development] and the entire International community that the Salva Kiir’s one-sided national dialogue is just an absolute sham,” partly reads the statement, which was extended to Sudan Tribune.

According to SSNMC, the South Sudanese leader cannot claim he is for the national dialogue, yet his troops have continued to massacre innocent civilians in various incidences reported across the country.

“The situation is seriously getting out of hand and need urgent intervention to save lives", stressed the group’s statement.

Meanwhile, the political entity claimed President Kiir was preparing for heavy assault and continues to ferry militias in thousands and military hardware to Yei, claims Sudan Tribune could not easily verify.

“All these are happening under the naked eyes of those who are supposed to stop Salva Kiir from continuing with his killing spree. Any attack on innocent people is reprehensible and must not be allowed to continue,” the group further stated.

In their submission, however, SSNMC, called upon the United Nations, African Union as well as IGAD to rethink their strategy on South Sudan, stressing that “genocide| was taking place under the very watchful eyes of those supposed to act to avert the current situation.

"[President Kiir] cannot continue to deceive the world by announcing a unilateral ceasefire and at the same time continues to kill innocent and unarmed civilians", the statement noted.

The national dialogue, launched last month, is both a forum and process through which the people South Sudan shall gather to redefine the basis of their unity as it relates to nationhood, redefine citizenship and belonging, as well as restructure the state for national inclusion.

Since December 2013, tens of thousands of people have been killed and over two million displaced from the war-torn nation.

(ST)