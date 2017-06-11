June 9, 2017 (KAMPALA) - The International Youth for Africa (IYA), a South Sudan-based human rights entity has strongly condemned the killing of civilians along Juba-Nimule road and urged the country’s rebels and pro-government forces to desist from attacking civilians.

The wreckage of a bus on the Juba-Nimule road on 29 September 2014

Over 20 people were killed and dozens injured during the attack, which the armed opposition forces claimed to have carried out.

IYA’s executive director, Ter Manyang Gatwich accused the armed opposition of violating the recently agreed upon unilateral ceasefire.

“IYA condemns [the attack] in strongest term possible. Those who claimed the responsibility need to be taken to the court. Both SPLM-IG and SPLM-IO committed a lot of human rights abuse this including arbitrary detention, torture, killing, forced and disappears,” he said.

The official, however, appealed to the country’s two main warring factions to sort out their differences through a peaceful dialogue.

“A political agreement should be the first to stop the war and then followed by the national dialogue in the context of reconciliation, forgiveness and accountability,” further stressed Gatwich.

Any dialogue, he said, should involve the country’s political parties and main stakeholders like church leaders, the youth, women and community leaders who are both within and outside the country.

Gatwich also urged regional leaders and the international community to put pressure on the country’s leaders to end the war that has displaced millions.

(ST)