 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 11 June 2017

SPLM-N RIFT: Nuba body sacks SPLA-N chief of staff

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Undated picture extended to ST by the SPLM-N on 16 October 2015 showing the SPLA chief of general staff Lt Gen Gagod Mukwar speaking in a meeting in a rebel controlled area.
June 10, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - In a new escalation that further complicates the rift within the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), the Nuba Mountains Liberation Council (NMLC) Saturday sacked the SPLA-N Chief of General Staff Lt Gen. Gagod Mukwar.

In a decision released Saturday, the head of the Nuba Mountains body Omer Rambawi, dismissed Lt Gen Mukawr and appointed Brigadier General Jacob Carlo Trelli as new Chief of General Staff of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-North (SPLA-N).

To explain his decision, Rambawi listed three reasons indicating that Mukawr does not support the recent move against the Chairman of the Movement Malik Agar and the Secretary General Yasir Arman.

He pointed that the chief of general staff tried to arrest some NMLC members, besides his refusal to recognise the NMLC decisions from (1 to 5).

The rift within the armed group that fights the Sudanese army in the South Kordofan and Blue Nile states surfaced when the Nuba Mountains body announced on 25 March 2017 its rejection of the resignation of the deputy chairman Abdel Aziz al-Hilu and decided to sack Yasir Arman from his position as secretary-general and chief negotiator.

On Wednesday, the Nuba Mountains regional body decided to install al-Hilu as temporary chairman of the Movement, to relieve Agar from the leadership of the armed group together with Arman, and to prevent them from entering the SPLM-N controlled areas.

But, Agar swiftly rejected the decision, describing it as a “coup d’état" and called to form a temporary leadership to hold a general conference and elect a new leadership stressing that he and Arman would not run for any position again.

This development may extend the rift between the factions to the army, something that many warned that a split among the SPLA-N would lead to armed clashes and deteriorate the humanitarian situation in the area.

Sudanese government Saturday said differences within the rebel SPLM-N would obstruct peace talks and exacerbate the suffering of civilians in the Two Areas.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Amid silence, atrocities in Darfur have restarted 2017-06-07 07:35:36 By Ahmed H. ADAM The 14-year conflict in Darfur is now entering a new and devastating phase. The notorious Janjaweed militia – reconstituted as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – is currently (...)

Peace in Darfur was Long Entrusted to Qataris: What we see of Qatar now 2017-06-05 23:38:35 Eric Reeves - June 5, 2017 After the disastrous failure of the Darfur Peace Agreement (DPA) of May 2006 (Abuja, Nigeria), neither the Bush administration nor the Obama administration (beginning (...)

Myth of expecting Sudan’s NCP regime reforming itself 2017-06-05 05:01:44 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman No Resolution to the Sudanese Crises but the Departure of the National Congress Party (NCP) regime The people of Sudan and the genuinely serious opposition bodies have (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.