 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 11 June 2017

Sudan kills two rebel commanders in pursuit operations in N. Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

North Darfur governor Abdel wahid Youssef (C) unidentified army general (L) and RSF commander Hametti inspect troops in Ain Siro on 1 June 2017 (ST photo)
June 10, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - Government forces managed to kill two commanders from the Sudan Liberation Movement - Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) during a recent military confrontation this week in North Darfur state, a military official said on Saturday.

"The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) last Thursday have killed Commander Khater Shata and Commander Adam Bakheit in a battle in Aru area, northeast of Ambro, North Darfur State, a military source told Sudan Tribune under the cover of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

The RSF troops also "captured four rebels and seized four Toyota vehicles including three Land Cruisers and one Hilux," he further said.

Shatta is the SLM-MM’s logistics and supply officer, while Adam Bakhit is the Movement’s deputy commander for North Darfur operations.

A joint rebel force from the SLM-MM and SLM- Transitional Council fought the government troops in North and East Darfur in a series of attacks that began on 20 May 2017 in order to reach the mountainous area of Jebel Marra.

While the force that penetrated into East Darfur from South Sudan was quickly crushed, the rebels who reached North Darfur from Libya clashed first in Wadi Hawar and continued to move towards Jebel Marra before to be defeated by Ain Siro.

Since, the RSF and the army have launched pursuit operations to hunt those who fled Ain Siro battlefield.

The military source said the authority tracked the phones of fugitive rebels and determined their positions, adding it was the last group to escape after the battle of Ain Siro.

Following Ain Siro battle, government forces captured a number of rebel senior leaders, including the Chairman of the SLM- Transitional Council Nimir Abdel Rahman and the SLM-MM spokesperson Ahmed Mustafa Adarop.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Amid silence, atrocities in Darfur have restarted 2017-06-07 07:35:36 By Ahmed H. ADAM The 14-year conflict in Darfur is now entering a new and devastating phase. The notorious Janjaweed militia – reconstituted as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – is currently (...)

Peace in Darfur was Long Entrusted to Qataris: What we see of Qatar now 2017-06-05 23:38:35 Eric Reeves - June 5, 2017 After the disastrous failure of the Darfur Peace Agreement (DPA) of May 2006 (Abuja, Nigeria), neither the Bush administration nor the Obama administration (beginning (...)

Myth of expecting Sudan’s NCP regime reforming itself 2017-06-05 05:01:44 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman No Resolution to the Sudanese Crises but the Departure of the National Congress Party (NCP) regime The people of Sudan and the genuinely serious opposition bodies have (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.