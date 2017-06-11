

June 10, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - Government forces managed to kill two commanders from the Sudan Liberation Movement - Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) during a recent military confrontation this week in North Darfur state, a military official said on Saturday.

"The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) last Thursday have killed Commander Khater Shata and Commander Adam Bakheit in a battle in Aru area, northeast of Ambro, North Darfur State, a military source told Sudan Tribune under the cover of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

The RSF troops also "captured four rebels and seized four Toyota vehicles including three Land Cruisers and one Hilux," he further said.

Shatta is the SLM-MM’s logistics and supply officer, while Adam Bakhit is the Movement’s deputy commander for North Darfur operations.

A joint rebel force from the SLM-MM and SLM- Transitional Council fought the government troops in North and East Darfur in a series of attacks that began on 20 May 2017 in order to reach the mountainous area of Jebel Marra.

While the force that penetrated into East Darfur from South Sudan was quickly crushed, the rebels who reached North Darfur from Libya clashed first in Wadi Hawar and continued to move towards Jebel Marra before to be defeated by Ain Siro.

Since, the RSF and the army have launched pursuit operations to hunt those who fled Ain Siro battlefield.

The military source said the authority tracked the phones of fugitive rebels and determined their positions, adding it was the last group to escape after the battle of Ain Siro.

Following Ain Siro battle, government forces captured a number of rebel senior leaders, including the Chairman of the SLM- Transitional Council Nimir Abdel Rahman and the SLM-MM spokesperson Ahmed Mustafa Adarop.

