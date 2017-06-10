Episcopal Church installs bishop of Wanyjok diocese

June 10, 2017 (WANYJOK) - The leadership of the Episcopal Church of Sudan and South Sudan has no Saturday officially inaugurated and installed the new bishop of Wanyjok, marking the spread and expansion of the Anglican faith in the country to areas predominantly Roman Catholic.

Bishop Joseph Mamer Manot, was on Saturday enthroned at a religious function attended by the Episcopal Bishop of Aweil, Abraham Yel Nhial and the new bishop of Nyamellel, Peter Garang.

The new Speaker of Aweil East state Santino Deng Deng Maluil also attended on behalf of the state administration. He appealed for unity and religious guide in service delivery.

He pointed out unity and collaboration between different institutions of the government and religious establishment was the only way through which peace and stability could be achieved.

Maluil told the gathering that South Sudan was a secular state without a control of the religious practice, emphasising the importance of separating politics from religion.

"We need to share a common vision and a common work to defend secularism and religious plurality, where no space should be left to ambiguity. As the government, we will work to promote peaceful coexistence and free choice of association.

He called for religious to find a balance between citizenship and religious coherence, away from bigotry and extremism.

Bahr el Ghazal region was initially predominantly Catholic Verona Fathers, in accordance with the colonial regulations, until 1942 when Anglican missionaries from the Christian Mission Service (CMS) arrived in Wau and established a school in 1950 at Gel River.

In 1988 Wau became a Diocese with the Rt Rev John Malou Ater being the first Bishop of Wau Diocese.

Today, with the increase in the population of an Episcopal congregation in the country, the church is growing tremendously from a few members scattered around the Western Bahr el Ghazal, Northern Bahr El Ghazal and the Warrap States.

Under the leadership of Bishop Moses Deng Bol, the church has established new dioceses including Aweil Diocese under Abraham Yel Nhial in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State with two more Area Dioceses of Wanyjok Area Diocese under Joseph Mamer Manot and Nyamlel Area Diocese under Peter Garang Akuei.

Abyei Diocese under Michael Deng Kutpiny, Gogrial Diocese under Abraham Ngor and Tonj Diocese under Peter Yuol Gur have been established.

