Sudan’s PCP rejects Gulf terror list, hails Qatar support for Khartoum

June 10, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The secretary-General of the Popular Congress Party (PCP) Ali al-Haj Mohamed has rejected terror list issued by Saudi Arabia and its allies praising Qatar’s support for Sudan.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attends the 25th Arab Summit in Kuwait City, March 25, 2014 (REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain severed ties with Qatar, saying Doha is harbouring a multitude of terrorist and sectarian groups that aim to create instability in the region.

The four nations on Friday issued a list of 59 individuals and 12 entities they say are linked to Qatar over terrorism. The list includes the Muslim Brotherhood’s spiritual leader, Yousef Al-Qaradawi, and the 12 entities include the Qatari-funded charities Qatar Charity and Eid Charity.

Al-Haj, who addressed a meeting of his party’s Shura Council in Khartoum Saturday, has criticised the list of terror issued by those countries, denouncing the criteria by which these persons and entities have been classified.

He stressed that he does not accept the designation of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) as a terrorist organisation, wondering “how can someone like Sheikh Yousef Al-Qaradawi be a terrorist.”

“We reject this classification, we don’t beat the drums of war, despite the presence of its signals, and we confirm that we are in permanent contacts with all embassies and our single message to them is that what is happening is not in the interest of all of us,” he said.

The PCP is an Islamist group that shares strong ties with other Islamist groups in Egypt, Tunisia, Turkey and Yemen. Its former leader the late Hassan al-Turabi travelled regularly to Doha where he was received by the Qatari officials.

The PCP secretary general pointed to Sudan’s participation in the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, saying Khartoum would work alongside the Kuwaitis, Americans, Europeans and the others to resolve the crisis.

He added the PCP and the Sudanese people appreciate the significant role played by Qatar in Sudan’s affairs, saying it is the only country that supported Sudan in the Darfur issue.

Al-Haj also pointed to the Qatari ruling family delegation that came to Sudan to offer condolences on the death of the PCP leader Hassan al-Turabi, saying these are historical stances that we mustn’t forget.

In the wake of the crisis, Khartoum called for self-restraint and announced its support for Kuwait’s efforts to prevent further deteriorations of the situation and engaged efforts to reach a compromise ending this crisis between the sisterly states.

However, in a debate on Wednesday on the Gulf crisis at the National Assembly, Sudanese MPs called on the government to voice its support to Qatar saying the tiny Gulf state supported Sudan politically and economically when the country faced an international isolation.

(ST)