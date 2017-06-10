Nine people killed in North Darfur IDPs camp fire



June 9, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - Nine people were killed and several others injured Friday after a fire broke out at Silk camp for displaced persons in Korma area, some 50 kilometres north-west of El-Fasher, North Darfur State capital.

Ahmed Abdallah, a tribal chief from the area, told Sudan Tribune that the “fire raced through the Silk camp in Korma area, leading to the death of nine people and wounding several others with varying injuries”.

He added the camp witnessed a similar fire break out last month and two times earlier, saying they don’t rule out that there are some hands that want to shut down the camp.

In February, a fire broke out at one of the neighbourhoods in the locality of Al Lait Jar Al Nabi, northeast of El-Fasher, and destroyed more than 25 houses without causing any casualties.

Also, a fire broke out in one of the villages of Fata Barno in the locality of Kutum, North Darfur in late January destroying 25 houses completely.

(ST)