Sudan to dispatch additional troops to Yemen

June 9, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s ministry of defence said it would send additional troops to Yemen to join the Arab coalition forces.

Sudanese troops participating in the ’North Thunder’ military drill with troops from 20 nations in Saudi Arabia on 16 February 2016 (Photo Saudi Press Agency)

The Sudanese army has been participating in the Saudi-led military coalition since 2015 in a regional effort to back the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after he was ousted from the capital Sanaa by the Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels.

According to the Khartoum-based Al-Saiha newspaper Friday, Sudan’s state minister of defence Maj. Gen. Ali Salim disclosed that preparations are underway to send a new batch of troops to Yemen.

Last month, Sudanese military sources revealed that 21 Sudanese troops have been killed in Yemen, including 4 officers.

The Sudanese forces include elements from the regular army and the Rapid Support Forces.

Saudi officials said they want to benefit from the Sudanese experience in the counterinsurgency warfare.

(ST)