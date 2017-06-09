One killed, two injured in South Sudan’s Jonglei state

June 9, 2017(BOR) – A child was killed, two others injured while another was abducted in South Sudan’s Jonglei state, officials said.

The map of Jonglei state in red

The incident, which occurred Thursday, violates terms of a ceasefire agreement signed in the capital, Juba last month.

The commissioner of Bor West county, Simon Thon Ayuen, said a number of goats were also confiscated during the same attack.

“Two people were injured and one killed in an attack in which suspected Murle ethnic tribesmen abducted a five-year old boy”, he said.

He said the attackers attacked a home at Char-akau in Bor West, injuring a four-year old girl as well as killing the deceased relative.

The incident a clear indication of the series of violation to the ceasefire agreement that was signed in Juba under the chairmanship of First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai.

(ST)