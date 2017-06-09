 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 9 June 2017

One killed, two injured in South Sudan’s Jonglei state

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 9, 2017(BOR) – A child was killed, two others injured while another was abducted in South Sudan’s Jonglei state, officials said.

JPEG - 13.4 kb
The map of Jonglei state in red

The incident, which occurred Thursday, violates terms of a ceasefire agreement signed in the capital, Juba last month.

The commissioner of Bor West county, Simon Thon Ayuen, said a number of goats were also confiscated during the same attack.

“Two people were injured and one killed in an attack in which suspected Murle ethnic tribesmen abducted a five-year old boy”, he said.

He said the attackers attacked a home at Char-akau in Bor West, injuring a four-year old girl as well as killing the deceased relative.

The incident a clear indication of the series of violation to the ceasefire agreement that was signed in Juba under the chairmanship of First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 9 June 08:44, by Asunta

    South Sudan has already turned into a terror zone. Survival remains only for combats! This calls for every citizen to use available resources to a self-defense.Defend yourselves as individuals, families, groups or communities. Like you pend for your daily bread, not a government doing it. Nothing more than that!

    repondre message

    • 9 June 09:55, by Midit Mitot

      To sign peace deal with Murle/Boma state guys, is like some one who had signed peace with Hyena, those forks don,t keep promise.

      repondre message

    • 9 June 10:38, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Asunta,

      The whole thing rolls back to the presidency. He has failed to rule and lead the people of South Sudan. Genuinely he should resign and live South Sudan live a peaceful life.

      repondre message

  • 9 June 08:51, by Garang Akeen Tong

    Bor youths should respons it immdiately.

    We are tired of murlei.

    repondre message

    • 9 June 09:29, by Eastern

      Then you revert to the status before the shadowy "agreement". Vicious cycle...

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Amid silence, atrocities in Darfur have restarted 2017-06-07 07:35:36 By Ahmed H. ADAM The 14-year conflict in Darfur is now entering a new and devastating phase. The notorious Janjaweed militia – reconstituted as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – is currently (...)

Peace in Darfur was Long Entrusted to Qataris: What we see of Qatar now 2017-06-05 23:38:35 Eric Reeves - June 5, 2017 After the disastrous failure of the Darfur Peace Agreement (DPA) of May 2006 (Abuja, Nigeria), neither the Bush administration nor the Obama administration (beginning (...)

Myth of expecting Sudan’s NCP regime reforming itself 2017-06-05 05:01:44 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman No Resolution to the Sudanese Crises but the Departure of the National Congress Party (NCP) regime The people of Sudan and the genuinely serious opposition bodies have (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.