One killed, two injured in South Sudan’s Jonglei state

June 9, 2017(BOR) – A child was killed, two others injured while another was abducted in South Sudan’s Jonglei state, officials said.
- The map of Jonglei state in red
The incident, which occurred Thursday, violates terms of a ceasefire agreement signed in the capital, Juba last month.
The commissioner of Bor West county, Simon Thon Ayuen, said a number of goats were also confiscated during the same attack.
“Two people were injured and one killed in an attack in which suspected Murle ethnic tribesmen abducted a five-year old boy”, he said.
He said the attackers attacked a home at Char-akau in Bor West, injuring a four-year old girl as well as killing the deceased relative.
The incident a clear indication of the series of violation to the ceasefire agreement that was signed in Juba under the chairmanship of First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai.
(ST)
