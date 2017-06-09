Al-Hilu accepts to assume SPLM-N leadership: statement

June 8, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The newly appointed chairman of the People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) Abdel Aziz al-Hilu, Thursday has accepted to temporarily assume the leadership of the group in order to overcome the crisis the armed group experiences since several months.

Abel Aziz al-Hilu (Reuters file photo)

"Taking into consideration the leadership vacuum caused by the crisis and the rift caused by the unfortunate events in the Blue Nile region, in addition to the absence of a Manifesto and national structures, I hereby accept the temporary assignment to contain the crisis on the one hand, and work with the two Councils (of the Nuba Mountains and the Blue Nile) to accomplish the following tasks: 1-break the rift (the group is experiencing) 2- complement and build the temporary national structures to prepare for the General Conference," said al-Hilu in a statement he released.

In a meeting held on Wednesday in the SPLM-N controlled areas in South Kordofan, the Nuba Mountains Liberation Council (NMLC) decide to relieve Malik Agar from the chairmanship of the group and appointed al-Hilu to replace him.

Last March, the NMLC declined to accept al-Hilu’s resignation and sacked Yasir Arman, the SPLM-N secretary-general and chief negotiator. The latter was accused by al-Hilu of refusing to include the demand for self-determination in the agenda of talks with the Sudanese government.

However, al-Hilu in his statement said Agar and Arman have contributed to the struggle of the group and have the right retain their membership in the Movement, to take part in the general conference, and to run for any position in the organisation as any other member.

"Thus, it is clear that my mission is limited to creating a conducive environment and achieving unity and harmony between the different components of the Movement until the General Conference, after what I will hand over the responsibility to the leadership elected by the Conference," he asserted.

Agar didn’t react to the decision of the Nuba Mountains body to dismiss him from the leadership of the group. However, a source close to the rebel leader says they are expected to riposte to these developments soon.

Also, SPLM-N spokesperson for peace talks Mubarak Ardol released a statement where he accused al-Hilu of plotting take power adding that the NMLC decisions have no value and that the new leader is not a factor of unity within the SPLM-N nor in the Nuba Mountains.

CALLS FOR SUPPORT

Nonetheless, SPLM-N spokesperson Arnu Ngutulu Lodi has called on the leadership and members of the armed group to contribute and support the new leader Abdel Aziz al-Hilu.

Wednesday’s decisions were "eagerly awaited by the people of the SPLM for a long time ago to reform Movement and direct it to fulfil the desires and aspirations of the marginalised, and in support of the decision of the Blue Nile Liberation Council," he said in a statement released on Thursday.

He said the Nuba Mountains Liberation Council was forced to take these decisions because of its keenness to accomplish the vision of the New Sudan and to preserve the SPLM-N unity.

He further expressed the hope that all the "comrades" would stand by the new leadership and appealed the SPLM member and all those who support the New Sudan project to support and contribute with their opinions and ideas.

He stressed that "the next phase under the new leadership will witness the establishment of the SPLM institutions at all levels."

