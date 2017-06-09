South Sudan ambush leaves 14 dead, scores injured

June 8, 2017 (JUBA) - At least 14 people have been confirmed dead and dozens wounded when unknown gunmen attacked several private cars travelling along the Juba-Nimule highway on Thursday.

General view of Juba Nimule road leading to Nimule Park and neighbouring Uganda (Pinterest photo)

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

The police spokesman, Brigadier Daniel Justin confirmed the incident, which occurred near Moli village in Eastern Equatoria state.

The attackers, according to the police spokesman, overpowered the military escort, resulting in the death of three government soldiers while three others were wounded as they escorted buses.

"What happened was a barbaric act, it is a banditry activity. And so it is unfortunate that 14 people have lost their lives, 10 have been injured and the cars in which they were travelling have been burnt,” Daniel told reporters in the South Sudan capital, Juba.

He added, “The police and other organised forces have stepped up measures to restore law and order".

The attack highlights a rise in insecurity and casts doubt on the sustainability of a unilateral ceasefire President Salva Kiir declared.

(ST)