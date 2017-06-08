Talks between Tonj Dinka and Luo communities get underway

 
 
 
June 7, 2017 (WAU) - A high profile delegation comprising of members of South Sudan’s National Transitional Legislative Assembly, members from council of states and two community leading figures from both Dinka Tonj and Luo from Wau states arrived in Wau town on Wenesday for talks with both the Dinka and the Luo communities.

JPEG - 57.1 kb
The delegation at the meeting with Wau state governor on June 6, 2017 (ST)

The team of senior officials is led by Mark Nyipuoch from the Luo community while Anthony Bol Madut led the Tonj Dinka community delegation.

While meeting the governor of Wau, Andrea Mayar Acho, the delegation explored ways through which both communities can find lasting solutions to the conflict between the two communities.

Speaking to the press after meeting, Nyipuoch said both sides deeply regretted the incident and vowed to work together for lasting peace among the two neighbouring communities.

“Our meeting mainly concentrated on how to resolve the problem between the Luo of Wau state and Dinka of Tonj,” said Nyipuoch.

“There was loss of lives that took place between these two communities. We have already been informed that there is already peace reconciliation that had taken place between these two communities and that they are now leaving together side by side at the borders. It is our job now to come and cement it,” he added.

Mark said the delegation agreed to conduct a three to four day peace conference between the two communities in Pan-Waya area.

Bol Madut, who led the Dinka Tonj group said the conflict, which erupted between Wau Luo and Dinka Tonj was totally unacceptable and was mainly agitated by thieves who just aimed at destroying a long live relationship between the two communities.

Ukell Abang, a member of the delegation, said the meeting’s resolutions will form part of the national dialogue launched by South Sudan president, Salva Kiir in the capital, Juba three weeks ago.

Since early December 2015, tensions between the different ethnic groups of Wau state began to rise, as South Sudanese army (SPLA) soldiers from Northern Bahr el Ghazal and Warrap were deployed to Wau to act as counter-insurgency force, while the local armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) fighters intensified their operations.

(ST)

