 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 8 June 2017

S. Sudan urges South Africa to isolate rebel leader Machar

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 7, 2017 (JUBA) – A South Sudanese official has requested the South African government to ensure the armed opposition leader, Riek Machar, who currently lives in South Africa, is isolated globally.

JPEG - 53.4 kb
South African President Jacob Zuma meets South Sudan’s First Vice President, Riek Machar in Pretoria on 18 February 2016 (ST Photo)

"There is no such a thing. Riek Machar is still under arrest. He will not be allowed until when he denounces violence and accepts returning to the country as a private citizen,” a cabinet minister in South Sudan’s coalition government told Sudan Tribune Wednesday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed South Sudan President Salva Kiir dispatched Petroleum minister, Ezekiel Gatkuoth to South Africa with a clear message for its authorities.

“The message is asking the ANC [African National Congress] leadership and government to unite their ranks and files and speak one voice with regards to Riek Machar’s activities. He needs to be stopped from talking to the international community. He is using interactions to incite situation back here in the country", he said.

The minister, who sits on the 28-member council of South Sudan’s ruling party’s (SPLM) political bureau, said the government had agreed that Machar will only return to the country if he denounces violence.

“President Kiir and Riek have developed personal hatred that they can never sit down and work together peacefully. They have reached a situation [where] they never work together and so it is better one of them is kept out if there has to be peace", he said.

Meanwhile, Gordon Buay, South Sudan’s acting head of mission to the United States, posted a picture of the Petroleum minister meeting South Africa’s parliament speaker and commended the meeting.

He said Gatkuoth strengthened Machar’s detention in South Africa.

"The complete detention of the prophet of doom masquerading as a vicar of Ngundeng is already taken care of by Amb. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth", wrote Buay on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

In September 2012, South Africa signed an agreement establishing diplomatic relations with the young nation, a year after the latter attained independence.

The agreement was expected to lay the basis for the conclusion of other agreements, particularly economic and trade-related frameworks, aimed at promoting two-way trade and investment between the two countries.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 8 June 00:36, by junubi

    let the prophet of doom the son of ngundeng carry his owned cross.riak machol must face the tune

    repondre message

    • 8 June 01:29, by lino

      I wonder if solving the problems of SS will require an isolation of one person?!!!
      A big zoo must be opened by international community to place so many leaders who are barking now a day!!!
      The future will tell if this policy works!!!

      repondre message

      • 8 June 01:46, by Maduur

        Lino,

        He should denounce violence and everything will be fine. Otherwise he is a South Sudanese but he is killing his people particularly the Nuers. He still has the opportunity to run for presidency when elections time comes.

        repondre message

  • 8 June 01:52, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Individuals should not decide the fate of one of greatest South Sudan liberal democratic politician. Neither should foreigners stand in his way for stand for justice. Only the population of South Sudan should take that charge. Gatkuoth and Taban are only for their stomachs. What have they done for ARCISS? They are anti federal, anti reform. They are stealing from the treasury right now.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Amid silence, atrocities in Darfur have restarted 2017-06-07 07:35:36 By Ahmed H. ADAM The 14-year conflict in Darfur is now entering a new and devastating phase. The notorious Janjaweed militia – reconstituted as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – is currently (...)

Peace in Darfur was Long Entrusted to Qataris: What we see of Qatar now 2017-06-05 23:38:35 Eric Reeves - June 5, 2017 After the disastrous failure of the Darfur Peace Agreement (DPA) of May 2006 (Abuja, Nigeria), neither the Bush administration nor the Obama administration (beginning (...)

Myth of expecting Sudan’s NCP regime reforming itself 2017-06-05 05:01:44 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman No Resolution to the Sudanese Crises but the Departure of the National Congress Party (NCP) regime The people of Sudan and the genuinely serious opposition bodies have (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.