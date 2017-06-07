 
 
 
Wau state authorities arrest drug dealer

June 6, 2017 (WAU) – The police in South Sudan’s newly-created state of Wau have arrested a man found in possession of two boxes of opium, which were being smuggled to Wunrock in Gogrial state.

Chuti Mathaing at Wau municipality with his opium in front of police, June 6, 2017 (ST)

The state director of police, Achuil Achuil identified the suspect as Chuti Mathaing.

He said dealing in businesses like opium was a crime before the law, but did not say under which law Mathiang will be charged.

“It is a crime of which some time it may be charge with death penalty. We have arrested the owner and the evident are with us now at the Municipality and the culprit is now with us and the police will make all necessary investigation,” he said.

Wau town mayor, Mel Aleu Goc also confirmed the incident.

“The CID [Criminal Investigation Department] and the police of Wau municipality seized a quantity of opium from a civilian identified as Chuti Mathaing, who was travelling from Rumbek state and with the intelligence of the security; they managed to follow up on illegal things,” said Goc.

“Civilians confessed that Mathiang was taking the things for sale in Wunrock to get money to buy Dura for his children,” he added.

The suspect, however, confessed to dealing in opium, but said the hard living conditions forced him to deal in the illegal item trade.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

