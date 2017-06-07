June 6, 2017 (JUBA) – China has contributed up to $5 million to help the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) provide food assistance to 160,000 people affected by acute hunger in South Sudan, including 30,000 children under the age of five.

People in conflict-affected areas of South Sudan collect food from WFP (WFP/eter Testuzza Photo)

“The hunger crisis in the country is dire and the people most affected need all the help they can get - immediately,” said Joyce Luma, WFP’s representative and country director in South Sudan.

“China’s contribution will enable us to continue our assistance which is a life-line for millions of people in the country,” he added.

South Sudan is experiencing the worst levels of acute hunger owing to the ongoing conflict in the country, with nearly 100,000 people facing famed in parts of Unity State. About 5.5 million people in the country are reportedly not sure where their next meal will come from.

The contribution from China, WFP said, will allow the agency to buy and distribute about 2,400 metric tons of sorghum, the local staple.

“The deterioration of the humanitarian situation due to conflict and instability in South Sudan is alarming and China, as a true friend, stands ready to support the country through both bilateral and multilateral channels,” He Xiangdong, China’s envoy to South Sudan said.

“China highly appreciates WFP’s efforts to fight hunger in South Sudan and believes that this contribution will rapidly reach those who are most in need,” he added.

This is the reportedly the second time in two years that China is contributing to WFP’s food assistance operation in the war-torn nation.

In 2017, WFP said it plans to assist about 4.1 million people through its emergency and recovery operations. The agency says it requires additional funding of US$189 million to continue providing food and nutrition assistance in the coming six months.

