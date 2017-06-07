 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 7 June 2017

S. Sudan court martial adjourns trial of soldiers accused of rape

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 7, 2017 (JUBA) – The trial of South Sudanese soldiers accused of raping aid workers in the capital, Juba on July 2016 stalled on Tuesday after witnesses and victims failed to appear before court.

The trial before the general court martial was adjourned until June 20.

Army spokesperson, Santo Domic Chol said hearing was adjourned to provide fair trial for both victims and the perpetrators, give time for the new prosecutor to study the case, and most of the witnesses and victims supposed to appear in this court are outside the country.

"All the relevant people needed in this case must appear in South Sudan and we do not know how long it will take for the complainant to ensure that all these people are here," said Chol.

12 suspects are currently facing trial for alleged involvement in rape, looting, and killing at the Terrain hotel located in the South Sudan capital.

According to the army official, South Sudan is capable of providing protection to all witnesses who are due to appear before the court.

Violence broke out in the young nation in mid-December 2013 following a political dispute between President Salva Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and over two million displaced from the East African nation.

Meanwhile a U.S-based Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) official is in Juba to help prosecute South Sudanese soldiers accused of raping foreign aid workers during last year’s Terrain hotel incident.

The U.S embassy, in a statement, said the FBI assistant legal attaché attended a court martial session on Tuesday and will, while in Juba, consult local authorities to discuss the types of support the FBI can provide to all aspects of the investigation and prosecution.

“Following the attack by SPLA forces on the Terrain Hotel Compound on July 11, 2016, which included an assault on U.S. citizens, the U.S. government asked the government of the Republic of South Sudan to permit the FBI to assist in the investigation and the prosecution,” partly reads the U.S embassy’s statement.

“The Minister of Justice subsequently extended an invitation to the FBI to provide forensic assistance,” adds the statement.

The FBI, the U.S embassy further stated, routinely provides such investigative and prosecutorial support to countries throughout the world.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 June 08:50, by Mi diit

    Hope it’s not a kangaroo court?

    repondre message

    • 7 June 09:40, by Midit Mitot

      Those lawyers must not be fair or they have been threaten by Mathaing Anyoor Chiefs.

      repondre message

  • 7 June 10:24, by Black Nation

    Death sentence is what they need so that no one will follow their foot steps, lawyers what are you waiting for? It’s not Kiir’s job and don’t listen to him when he advises you not to kill them and when he insisted leave the country and let him remains without lawyers.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Amid silence, atrocities in Darfur have restarted 2017-06-07 07:35:36 By Ahmed H. ADAM The 14-year conflict in Darfur is now entering a new and devastating phase. The notorious Janjaweed militia – reconstituted as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – is currently (...)

Peace in Darfur was Long Entrusted to Qataris: What we see of Qatar now 2017-06-05 23:38:35 Eric Reeves - June 5, 2017 After the disastrous failure of the Darfur Peace Agreement (DPA) of May 2006 (Abuja, Nigeria), neither the Bush administration nor the Obama administration (beginning (...)

Myth of expecting Sudan’s NCP regime reforming itself 2017-06-05 05:01:44 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman No Resolution to the Sudanese Crises but the Departure of the National Congress Party (NCP) regime The people of Sudan and the genuinely serious opposition bodies have (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.