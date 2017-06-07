 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 7 June 2017

Sudan allocates 2,4 million feddans for largest agricultural scheme

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 6, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir Tuesday has issued a presidential decree to allocate 2,4 million feddans of land in the River Nile State for a national agricultural scheme.

JPEG - 16.4 kb
A Sudanese farmer stands in a field of sorghum in Gezira state (AFP)

Sudan has 175 million feddans of arable land, 118 million feddans of natural grassland nature and 102 million head of livestock. The feddan is a unit of area equivalent to 1.038 acres (0.42 ha).

The proposed scheme at Wadi Al-Hawad valley, which extends from the eastern plains of Al-Butana to the River Nile State, would be the largest agricultural scheme in Africa under one management.

In 2015, Sudan’s National Investment Authority (NIA) said Al Dhahirah Agricultural Holding Company, a leading farming and animal production company from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has expressed its desire to invest $10 billion in the Wadi Al-Hawad project.

According to the presidential decree, the Wadi Al-Hawad project, which has been described as “national project for integrated development”, would be administered at the federal level.

The presidential decree provided to enact a law determining the purpose of the project, how it would be administered and how its revenues would be distributed.

It also prohibits infringement on the rights of the existing landowners within the boundaries of the project, detailing ways to engage them in investment partnerships and how their revenues would be determined.

During the meetings of the 3rd Arab Economic and Social Development Summit in Riyadh in 2013, al-Bashir launched an initiative to achieve Arab food security through offering investment opportunities in agriculture and livestock in Sudan.

Last year, Sudan has allocated 1 million feddan in Upper Atbara and Setait Project, which is expected to start production at the end of 2016, for Saudi Arabia government investment.

In May 2015, Sudan said it offered UAE’s companies $59 billion investment opportunities mainly in agricultural projects.

Once hoped to be the breadbasket of the Arab world, Sudan’s agricultural sector has continued to deteriorate over the years mainly as a result of negligence, drought, mismanagement, high taxes and the overall economic climate.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Amid silence, atrocities in Darfur have restarted 2017-06-07 07:35:36 By Ahmed H. ADAM The 14-year conflict in Darfur is now entering a new and devastating phase. The notorious Janjaweed militia – reconstituted as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – is currently (...)

Peace in Darfur was Long Entrusted to Qataris: What we see of Qatar now 2017-06-05 23:38:35 Eric Reeves - June 5, 2017 After the disastrous failure of the Darfur Peace Agreement (DPA) of May 2006 (Abuja, Nigeria), neither the Bush administration nor the Obama administration (beginning (...)

Myth of expecting Sudan’s NCP regime reforming itself 2017-06-05 05:01:44 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman No Resolution to the Sudanese Crises but the Departure of the National Congress Party (NCP) regime The people of Sudan and the genuinely serious opposition bodies have (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.