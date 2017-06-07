 
 
 
Over 6,000 South Sudanese refugees arrive in South Darfur

Refugees from South Sudan receive medical treatment in Sudan's White Nile state on February 28, 2017 (AFP Photo/ASHRAF SHAZLY)
June 6, 2017 (NYALA) - A large influx of South Sudanese refugees has arrived in the locality of Al-Radoum, South Darfur State amid preparations from aid groups to assess their situation to provide them with humanitarian assistance.

In press statements Tuesday, commissioner of Al-Radoum locality Osman Ramadan said the total number of South Sudan’s refugees in his locality exceeds 6,000 refugees.
He pointed to the refugees’ miserable conditions, saying they are in urgent need of food, medicines and blankets to shelter them during the rainy season.

Osman added that delegations from the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) have arrived in Al-Radoum to assess the health conditions of the refugees.

He pointed out that the department of epidemiology and the emergency room have put the necessary precautions to control any health problems that may arise later.

Three United Nations agencies declared an outbreak of famine in the young nation in February, saying an additional 1 million people were are the brink of starvation.

On 30 June, the World Food Programme (WFP) began providing food assistance to South Sudan using a new corridor opened by Sudan.

According to the latest report released by the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), Sudan’s has received over 417,000 South Sudanese refugees since December 2013.

South Sudan became the world’s newest nation after declaring independence from Sudan in 2011. However, in 2013 the country was plunged into civil war killing tens of thousands of people and displacing millions.

(ST)

  • 7 June 09:12, by Black Nation

    Whom are you going to rule ya tikyual(Kiir) when all your citizens are deserting the country to neighboring countries like; Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda. You run out of responsibility please give the power to others who can bring back all citizens and rule over them with justice

    repondre message

Comment on this article



