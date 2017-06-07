 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 7 June 2017

IGAD extraordinary meeting will discuss South Sudan violence and dialogue

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 6, 2017 (JUBA) - The upcoming extraordinary meeting of the IGAD leaders will discuss ways to end the continued deterioration of the security and humanitarian situations in South Sudan and national dialogue process.

JPEG - 18.1 kb
An extraordinary session of the IGAD heads of states meeting in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa (IGAD File photo)

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn and IGAD Chair has called for an extraordinary summit of the IGAD heads of states and governments to be held on 12th June 2017 in Addis Ababa.

Nearly one year and a half since the signing of the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (ARCSS) in August 2015, the parties failed to implement the deal and to lay down arms. However, regional experts say the national dialogue process launched by President Salva Kiir can pave the way for a genuine implementation of the peace agreement if the process is inclusive and preceded by a humanitarian cessation of hostilities.

"The Summit is expected to deliberate on the dire security and humanitarian situation facing South Sudan," said a statement released by the regional bloc on Tuesday. If further stressed that the deteriorating security situation has resulted in a sharp increase of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees, so that the IGAD leaders have to speak with one voice to abate the crisis.

"IGAD’s consultations with the African Union and the United Nations also highlight that the region has to lead the way for a concerted effort to bring forward the dialogue to solve the problem in South Sudan," further said the IGAD.

The statement said the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in South Sudan is a matter of "extreme concern" for the IGAD member states. Also, it noted that the situation expected to become "worse with the onset of the rainy season in the country".

The IGAD countries, particularly Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan and Uganda continue to receive the growing influx of refugees. Also, reports indicate the negative impact the over-three-year conflict is generating in the regional stability.

The statement underscored that the ARCSS "charts the way forward to bring enduring peace, stability and a democratic order in the country."

Observers say by reiterating its support to the ARCSS, the IGAD wants even before the meeting to make it clear for the parties that the region, the continent and the international community want them to fully implement the peace deal.

Juba repeatedly said it has some reservations about the agreement, while the SPLM-IO wants now to open it for more talks.

The IGAD countries "hope that the Parties will adhere to implement the ARCSS and find amicable solutions. It is with this understanding that the upcoming IGAD Summit will be held," concluded the statement.

Following the clashes that erupted in Juba in July 2016, the regional bloc supported the appointment of Taban Deng Gai as the First Vice President and encouraged President Kiir to implement the deal saying this would allow Machar to compete democratically in the post-ARCSS period.

The increase of violence, flagrant human rights violations and war crimes pushed UN officials to express fears that new genocide might occur in the region, and they have now have to reconsider their plans.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 7 June 06:02, by Mi diit

    The count down has kicked off.
    Ethiopia, Kenya and Sudan are now angels to JCE as we speak but they will be given all sorts of bad names after date 12 June. Pop has been officially declared ’rebel’ by Juba after he fails to come to Juba which he describes as "Ghost City". It won’t surprise me when the Lord Jesus Christ is called the rebel😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅

    12/June /2017
    Viva Dr. Machar
    Viva I.O

    repondre message

    • 7 June 08:24, by Midit Mitot

      Brother Midiit,
      You have said it all" JCE is almost finish and the real peace is smelling at the corridor.

      repondre message

    • 7 June 09:03, by junubi

      riak machol must denounce the rebellion in order for him to come out from prison.

      repondre message

    • 7 June 09:27, by Wills

      Yaa gatnyamitot,
      You still just another parasite character being. You still believed that ur massah Risk will one day rule the great people of south sudan but that is mere illusions. The countries u dude has mentioned won’t bring peace or can’t even shake the Dinka founded nation. Except ND or you will rotten in Upper Nile swamps....

      repondre message

      • 7 June 10:20, by jubaone

        Wills,
        Precisely what I’ve always said that what we have is a Jienge Republic by, for and of the jienges and other SS nationalities have no business and so the bogus ND is just useless. Only the total destruction of this rotten system and creation of the 2nd Republic for all can there be real peace.

        repondre message

  • 7 June 06:24, by Eastern

    The IGAD Summit will not come out with a magic solution to the South Sudanese. The problem to the country’s political mess starts and ends with Kiir!

    repondre message

    • 7 June 07:23, by jubaone

      Eastern,
      IGAD has never in it’s history resolved any political crisis and will, can’t and won’t solve the SS either. Sad, that these so called presidents though learned have let themselves be duped and led like dummies by an illiterate president. There’s something fundamentally wrong with the African mind and so all look so silly. How can these presidents allow such a humiliation?

      repondre message

      • 7 June 09:55, by South South

        jubaone,

        You talk about Africa issues as if you know something about them. You are not different from a monkey. By the way, last night it was raining all night in Juba. Juba looks green, smell fresh and everyone is moving. My farm is doing great.

        repondre message

        • 7 June 10:25, by jubaone

          South South,
          Bla..bla.. jienge tailless monkey 🐵. Since when did lazy monkeys start farming? Ha.ha ha if you can’t own even a tukul in your luak how can a Monyekak give a jienge slave like you a piece of land in Juba or even Equatoria? We have clothed, fed and hosted you jienge savages, now we say Bye bye 🙋 ya Aryan jienge.

          repondre message

        • 7 June 10:38, by jubaone

          South South,
          A lizard can soak itself in water for ages but won’t change into a crocodile. A jienge will remain a jienge and you won’t become an Equatorian even if you fix in a new set of teeth or scrub your Jienge facial trademarks, ya lugor. You are a jienge. Period.

          repondre message

    • 7 June 09:50, by South South

      Eastern,

      You don’t have any single idea about solving the problem of South Sudan. This is the only reason you have chosen to be outside SS. Please leave it to others to deal with it. Peace is very important to all of us. Kiir is in to stay.

      repondre message

      • 7 June 10:04, by Eastern

        South South,

        Kiir is here to stay. Continue to delude yourself. That rain of last night in Juba only helps to accelerate the spread of cholera not watering your farm that exists in your wish! I have told you countless times that Iam in Juba and fighting Kiir from within. The problems of South Sudan must be addressed holistically not in piecemeal.

        repondre message

        • 7 June 10:22, by South South

          Eastern,

          You see, all what you want is to kill many people in South Sudan even rain from God you want it to spread cholera. God is with me if I have farm near Juba or not. Iam hiring South Sudanese to work in my farm. It’s called job creation. Kiir is your president, please speak nice about him. Enjoy DIASPORA EASTERN.Tell me right how the sky looks like in Juba?

          repondre message

        • 7 June 10:32, by jubaone

          Eastern,
          Why waste time reasoning with a jienge devil and tailless monkey 🐵 who can’t understand? He doesn’t seem to know where he is from. Perhaps is one of those jienge street children just discarded onto the streets of Juba. You see them allover like flies begging. I am told most are from Aweil. Sorry South South for you as a orphan and street urchin. Go to luak and get some milk.

          repondre message

          • 7 June 10:44, by South South

            jubaone,

            "Perhaps is one of those jienge street children just discarded onto the streets of Juba."

            For you, today I am in Juba, but other days you insisted that I live in Uganda or Kenya. Juba is ours, it’s our town. It’s a little but cleaner comparing it with the way we found it in 2005. Juba was shit in 2005, The sky looks promising right now. We may not have another rain tonight in Juba.

            repondre message

            • 7 June 11:08, by jubaone

              South South,
              However much you talk about Juba, you wont be a "Juban" cos you dont belong here. Cos you cant even talk about your stinking luak shows how frustrated you are as a jienge. You cant go back cos you would starve or get killed by another savage jienge. So you take refuge in Juba. The only places jienge live are in Sherikat (grabbed lands) and the streets. We dont rent houses to jienges.

              repondre message

            • 7 June 11:20, by jubaone

              South South,
              You just came to Juba around 2010 not more and dont know how Juba looked like except from stories from fellow jienges. Even jienge soldiers were few since most were waiting redeployment around Mile 55 and Lainya. Lingering jienges were few. Just to independence upto 2014 they came like flies for food and safety to Juba since most lived in Khartoum and couldn´t go to luaks and starve.

              repondre message

        • 7 June 11:13, by jubaone

          Eastern,
          Kiirminal would rather die in Juba than go to get killed by Apuks-Aguoks or nyors. He can easily get his ass busted and so rather cling and reside in Juba. God forbid, once out, who knows what next. In Gogrial he has not even a tukul.

          repondre message

          • 7 June 11:31, by South South

            Jubaone,

            Luak=barn=Livestock, so I talk a lot about Luka. Only civilized communities have luak or barn. What say you baby?

            repondre message

  • 7 June 06:34, by Ranmediit

    IGAD has increase suffering of South Sudan,when Kiir and JCE and support from So-called IGAD to replace Heavy weight H.E Dr Riek Machar with foodlover Taban now country was fragile and number of refugees increasing in neighbors countries and whole country facing famine now because IGAD was blind by JCE and Taban.

    repondre message

    • 7 June 07:57, by Garang Akeen Tong

      Rammetot

      you wouldn,t deny, the fact that your dr. Riak is kill people to get in power?

      The day your Machar get power, through violence main, is the day I will took my GUN and kill people, causing mass displacement, rape, loots, etc, to be reward with power.

      repondre message

      • 7 June 08:08, by Sunday Junup

        Garang Akeen,
        No Dinka rebellion ever succeed from Dr.Garang down to Paul Malong.

        repondre message

  • 7 June 07:54, by David Buay Lual Jaak

    National Dialogue meet its expectation for full implementation of Peace when both parties in conflict (Pres. Salva and Dr. Machar) are brought together and discuss the root causes of the conflict. if this process is not respected, the National dialogue shall turn to chaos for its exclusiveness. Dr. Machar’s apprehension in South Africa is not a solution to the problem, he has to be freed & involve

    repondre message

  • 7 June 08:04, by Sunday Junup

    Scratch my back and I will scratch your back policy. Keep me in power and I will keep you in power. This is what is happening to IGAD countries.

    repondre message

    • 7 June 09:15, by junubi

      the same IGAD was the one facilitate the peace agreement between Machar and Dr John Garang in Nairobi in 2002 and the IGAD DID it in Ethiopia 2015 now again in 2017 do you think they don’t get tired of machar

      repondre message

      • 7 June 10:28, by Eastern

        IGAD is not an individual but an institution. Their failure in sorting out the South Sudanese problems lies in their modus operandi: SELF INTERESTS. It is not about Dr. Machar, its about the idealogy.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Amid silence, atrocities in Darfur have restarted 2017-06-07 07:35:36 By Ahmed H. ADAM The 14-year conflict in Darfur is now entering a new and devastating phase. The notorious Janjaweed militia – reconstituted as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – is currently (...)

Peace in Darfur was Long Entrusted to Qataris: What we see of Qatar now 2017-06-05 23:38:35 Eric Reeves - June 5, 2017 After the disastrous failure of the Darfur Peace Agreement (DPA) of May 2006 (Abuja, Nigeria), neither the Bush administration nor the Obama administration (beginning (...)

Myth of expecting Sudan’s NCP regime reforming itself 2017-06-05 05:01:44 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman No Resolution to the Sudanese Crises but the Departure of the National Congress Party (NCP) regime The people of Sudan and the genuinely serious opposition bodies have (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.