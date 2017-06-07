IGAD extraordinary meeting will discuss South Sudan violence and dialogue

June 6, 2017 (JUBA) - The upcoming extraordinary meeting of the IGAD leaders will discuss ways to end the continued deterioration of the security and humanitarian situations in South Sudan and national dialogue process.

An extraordinary session of the IGAD heads of states meeting in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa (IGAD File photo)

Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn and IGAD Chair has called for an extraordinary summit of the IGAD heads of states and governments to be held on 12th June 2017 in Addis Ababa.

Nearly one year and a half since the signing of the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (ARCSS) in August 2015, the parties failed to implement the deal and to lay down arms. However, regional experts say the national dialogue process launched by President Salva Kiir can pave the way for a genuine implementation of the peace agreement if the process is inclusive and preceded by a humanitarian cessation of hostilities.

"The Summit is expected to deliberate on the dire security and humanitarian situation facing South Sudan," said a statement released by the regional bloc on Tuesday. If further stressed that the deteriorating security situation has resulted in a sharp increase of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees, so that the IGAD leaders have to speak with one voice to abate the crisis.

"IGAD’s consultations with the African Union and the United Nations also highlight that the region has to lead the way for a concerted effort to bring forward the dialogue to solve the problem in South Sudan," further said the IGAD.

The statement said the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in South Sudan is a matter of "extreme concern" for the IGAD member states. Also, it noted that the situation expected to become "worse with the onset of the rainy season in the country".

The IGAD countries, particularly Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan and Uganda continue to receive the growing influx of refugees. Also, reports indicate the negative impact the over-three-year conflict is generating in the regional stability.

The statement underscored that the ARCSS "charts the way forward to bring enduring peace, stability and a democratic order in the country."

Observers say by reiterating its support to the ARCSS, the IGAD wants even before the meeting to make it clear for the parties that the region, the continent and the international community want them to fully implement the peace deal.

Juba repeatedly said it has some reservations about the agreement, while the SPLM-IO wants now to open it for more talks.

The IGAD countries "hope that the Parties will adhere to implement the ARCSS and find amicable solutions. It is with this understanding that the upcoming IGAD Summit will be held," concluded the statement.

Following the clashes that erupted in Juba in July 2016, the regional bloc supported the appointment of Taban Deng Gai as the First Vice President and encouraged President Kiir to implement the deal saying this would allow Machar to compete democratically in the post-ARCSS period.

The increase of violence, flagrant human rights violations and war crimes pushed UN officials to express fears that new genocide might occur in the region, and they have now have to reconsider their plans.

