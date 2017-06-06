 
 
 
S. Sudan rebels downplay significance of Kampala peace accord

South Sudan's rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda's capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

June 5, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan armed opposition faction under the leadership of the country’s former First Vice-President, Riek Machar have downplayed the significance of a peace deal inked between government and a rebel faction based in Yei River state.

The accord was signed on Sunday by Brig. Gen. Hillary Edson Yakani on behalf of Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In-Opposition (SPLA IO). Maj. Gen. Marshal Babanen signed on behalf of the government.

The rebel faction, according to a communiqué issued after days of negotiations in the Uganda capital, Kampala, declared a permanent ceasefire that took immediate effect from 5 June 2017.

But Col. Lam Paul, a deputy rebel spokesperson in a statement issued Monday, described the Kampala talks as “nonsense”, saying the agreement served individuals with no political and military might.

“Hilary Yakani has never been a member [of the SPLM-IO], leave alone an officer of the SPLA -IO, he was rescued together with some of our politicians from Juba last year after the July fight. He was not trained or commissioned by the SPLA-IO and so he cannot sign any agreement on behalf of the SPLA –IO,” Lam told Sudan Tribune.

The SPLM-IO official also questioned the credibility of the defectors and wondered why senior military officer allied to the group in Yei River state did not know about the Kampala peace agreement.

“SPLA-IO is under the leadership of Dr Riek Machar Teny [and] that means any agreement has to be signed by him. He should be the one to do it as our commander in chief, not any other person. What is happening in Kampala is just a project of Governor [Moses] Lokonga and his agent Bishop Elias to help them during these economic crises in South Sudan,” Lam further said.

“This group that met in Kampala does not have foot soldiers on the ground in Yei River state and so government should not think they can roam around Yei without clashing with the SPLA-IO,” he added.

According to the rebel official, any meaningful peace deal capable of the ending the conflict in South Sudan should involve all leaders.

Renewed violence broke out in the South Sudan capital, Juba in July 2016, forcing the country’s rebel leader who was part of the coalition government to flee the young nation. He now lives in South Africa.

The South Sudanese conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced over two million people from their homes, while thousands have been earmarked to face starvation in coming months.

(ST)

  • 6 June 09:59, by Redeemer

    Look at how unworthy individual whose mind has been corrupted by Riek, those you are denying where the ones who helped Riek through Equatoria bushes to DRC, I am a living witness, we know our Equatoria sons who sacrificed to carry Riek on their shoulders after being wounded by Malong to DRC and now you are denying them of being IO

    repondre message

    • 6 June 10:09, by Redeemer

      Taban is now in Juba and do many Nuer, so what is wrong if few Equatorians leave the bush life, after all Riek does not treat the movement like an organization which need strategies but he abandon people everywhere and he wanted people to survive on atrocities(kill to eat) movement

      repondre message

      • 6 June 10:17, by Redeemer

        Why that you thanked the chief spy and Finance Offer when the abandoned Riek, is it because they are Nuer? All the Nuer Generals are operating by names only but they are in the neighboring counties why are you not calling them refugees only Equatorians commanders are the ones active in the field

        repondre message

        • 6 June 10:28, by Lango2010

          Redeemer
          i think what is going on here is a game as you have realized, the Nuer always praise their side and deny others. i am a witness to the lively history of what Alfred Ladu Gore told us when he was in Pagak two years ago. so it is upto the Equatorian to follow blindly or take their stand.

          repondre message

          • 6 June 10:34, by Lango2010

            commentators like Juba1, Jur Likang, Nyesita, etc should know that Nuer at not for peace but for the destruction of Equatorian State and after that the Bahr el Ghazal States, to be like the States of Upper Nile. than we state all from Zero that is their Motive. we shall not admit that to happen instead let look for peace to reconstruct what we have destroyed but not destroy more.

            repondre message

            • 6 June 10:42, by Lango2010

              why are the Nuer SPLA IO against anybody for peace always? can somebody tell me, if you don’t know than there is something to worry about. i will not tell you but keep supporting them and you will reap the fruit of it all. look at Kajokeji, Yei, Mundri,Parjok, Wau, and Raja. they were peaceful but what happen after jointing the rebellions?
              Sword by Sword and eye for an eye the we shall be blind.

              repondre message

        • 6 June 10:50, by Kiir

          Cording to my understanding why the SPLA-IO spoke person thanks those who abandon SPLA-IO, because They left SPLA-IO us individual, their contribution to the Moment con not be deny. When you come to your brother who have signed the fake peace agreement in Kampala with Mag. Gen of SPLA-IG.

          The General who signed on Government side was delegate by SPLA-IG Chief of Staff or by President?

          repondre message

  • 6 June 11:09, by Kiir

    Some Dinka women, girls, young men and children are begging people for money, others women and girls are busy in the Hotels with men in Country wide. Some Dinka men are killing civilians and looting their properties. Go to James Hotel, Keren Hotel out side. Those women and children are from which tribe? Salva is enjoying South Sudan oil money and his family alone.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



