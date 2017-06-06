June 5, 2017 (JUBA) - At least 18 people starved to death in Eastern South Sudanese state of Boma, a local official said on Monday.

"There is no food in Jebel Boma area of Boma state and as such, eighteen people died of hunger," said Achuan John, the minister of information in Boma, one of five states created out of former Jonglei.

Achuan said the areas affected by acute food shortage have no road connection to Pibor, the headquarters of Boma state.

"There are airstrips in Boma and if the humanitarian agencies, whom we are requesting to help, can drop food, that will make a difference," he said.

There is an economic crisis in South Sudan and the local currency, the South Sudanese pound has lost about 90% of its value leading to a surge of market commodities including food items imported from neighbouring countries. Economists estimate South Sudan inflation at 900%, one of the highest in the world.

The UN’s World Food Program, which distributes most of the food items in South Sudan has not confirmed the death in Boma state.

Humanitarian agencies warned in February when famine was declared in Unity state that 7.5 million South Sudan, or more than half the country’s population, will need food assistance this year.

(ST)