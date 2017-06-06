 
 
 
Tuesday 6 June 2017

18 people die of hunger in S. Sudan’s Boma: official

People in conflict-affected areas of South Sudan collect food from WFP (WFP/eter Testuzza Photo)

June 5, 2017 (JUBA) - At least 18 people starved to death in Eastern South Sudanese state of Boma, a local official said on Monday.

"There is no food in Jebel Boma area of Boma state and as such, eighteen people died of hunger," said Achuan John, the minister of information in Boma, one of five states created out of former Jonglei.

Achuan said the areas affected by acute food shortage have no road connection to Pibor, the headquarters of Boma state.

"There are airstrips in Boma and if the humanitarian agencies, whom we are requesting to help, can drop food, that will make a difference," he said.

There is an economic crisis in South Sudan and the local currency, the South Sudanese pound has lost about 90% of its value leading to a surge of market commodities including food items imported from neighbouring countries. Economists estimate South Sudan inflation at 900%, one of the highest in the world.

The UN’s World Food Program, which distributes most of the food items in South Sudan has not confirmed the death in Boma state.

Humanitarian agencies warned in February when famine was declared in Unity state that 7.5 million South Sudan, or more than half the country’s population, will need food assistance this year.

(ST)

  • 6 June 06:22, by Sunday Junup

    Kus/Kusnative/garang,
    This is a country you claim moving forward and you want to bomb UNMISS and UN. Come and eat their dead bodies maybe it is the peace you advocate

    repondre message

    • 6 June 06:50, by Kuch

      Sunday Junup, Murles have never been growing their own food even during the best of times in our our country. We welcomed them into our country in 1920th from the so-called Southern ethiopia into our Pibor. Their games only people to get their food from, are the Dinkas/Jiengs, the Anyuaks & the Nuers in our then Jonglei state>>>>

      repondre message

  • 6 June 09:49, by Mr Point

    How can there be hunger in South Sudan?
    The country is rich in oil wealth.

    Surely it is not all being spent on luxury homes for ministers and more arms for killing civilians?

    repondre message

    • 6 June 10:52, by Lango2010

      ther is one simple question i want to ask all of you.
      who is the governor of Pibor State? who is the commisioner of the Boma County? don’t tell me it is Salva Kiir and Kuol Manyang because they are Dinkas. so if there is anythings happening let not finger piont to others instead let start with ourselves. the situation we are in need collective responsibility not Kiir nor Riak.

      repondre message

      • 6 June 10:59, by Lango2010

        bad governance is what has taken our country deep to this crisis since the 2005 five upto date. starting from the President to the last worker in the government are all corrupt. and most of the corrupt of official are the former cabinet and Legistures ( Riak and his group, the former detainees some army generals, undersecretaries and directors) that is why hunger willnever be eradicted in RSS.

        repondre message

        • 6 June 11:07, by Lango2010

          Not only Kiir, JCE or Dinka as a tribe is a problem to the crisis of South Sudan. all the individuals whose action have swindle our resources from the 2005 upto 2013 and 2017 are they problems to this country. but the problem with Kiir is why rotating them in the public offices instead of firing them and punishing them heavily. where are the 75 thieves? where is the 4 billion dollars? God help us.

          repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

