 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 6 June 2017

Sudan health minister confirms rise of diarrhoea cases in White Nile state

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A UNICEF trained health worker walks children through he correct steps of hand washing with soap in February 2016 (UNICEF Sudan Photo)

June 5, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese health minister has confirmed the rise of watery diarrhoea cases in the White Nile State among calls at the Parliament to relieve the governor for his failure to control the outbreak.

In a speech to the country’s upper house - Council of States- Monday, Minister Bahr Idris Abu Garda said the number of Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) cases have increased to 5,244 cases and claimed the lives of 76 people.

He attributed the spread of the outbreak to water contamination pointing that human been and animals are drinking from the same source, a matter that contributes to increasing the infections.

He further said that his ministry "intervened at the appropriate time because the denial of responsibility is not likely as some claim,".

He stressed the government has eight- month medicine stockpile and demanded to take information about the disease "from its sources and not from the WhatsApp", pointing out that the problem will continue to be repeated unless Water and environment problems are resolved.

Also, a delegation the Council of States briefed the upper house about the AWD outbreak.

Some lawmakers called to sack the federal health minister and the While Nile state governor for their failure to stop the epidemic.

MP Tag al-Din Banga, a member of the facts finding committee, said hospitals are not prepared for the isolation of people infected with the disease adding that patients and their families are in one place.

He directed his criticism to the Ministries of Health, Environment and Electricity saying that human life is not their priority, stressing that the treatment of diarrhoea is greater than the capacity of the White Nile government.

21 CASES IN NORTHERN STATE

Meanwhile, Northern State Health Minister al-Sheikh Ahmed Babikir disclosed that the number of AWD cases has reached 21 infections.

He further said that all the AWD patients who came to the hospitals have received the needed treatment adding that their health is stable

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Peace in Darfur was Long Entrusted to Qataris: What we see of Qatar now 2017-06-05 23:38:35 Eric Reeves - June 5, 2017 After the disastrous failure of the Darfur Peace Agreement (DPA) of May 2006 (Abuja, Nigeria), neither the Bush administration nor the Obama administration (beginning (...)

Myth of expecting Sudan’s NCP regime reforming itself 2017-06-05 05:01:44 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman No Resolution to the Sudanese Crises but the Departure of the National Congress Party (NCP) regime The people of Sudan and the genuinely serious opposition bodies have (...)

Message from SLM leader Minni Minnawi to the people of Sudan 2017-05-31 01:02:11 On behalf of the SLM/A and it's gallant fighters I would like to seize this opportunity to salute the Sudanese compatriots; the youth and students, the women, political parties, our fellow (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.