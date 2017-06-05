Sudanese rights defender charged with six offences

June 5, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s state security prosecutor office Monday has officially charged human rights activist Mudawi Ibrahim with six offences, some of which are punishable by death, said the official news agency SUNA.

Mudawi Ibrahim

Ibrahim, an engineering professor and Chair of the non-governmental organisation Sudan Social Development Organisation (SUDO) was arrested on 7 December 2016 by the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS).

According to SUNA, the state security prosecutor Babiker Abdel-Latif said his office has completed investigation and filed charges against the defendants under articles 66, 65, 64, 53, 51, 50, 21 of the 1991 Penal Code, saying he ordered to transfer the case no “22/2017” against Ibrahim and others to court.

He pointed that the complainant informed the prosecution of the involvement of the accused in a criminal organisation, saying they are conducting espionage and intelligence activities in favour of foreign embassies in exchange for money.

“They also provided false allegations pertaining to the use of chemical weapons and distorting the image of the country,” he added.

Several months ago a media close to the ruling National Congress Party said Ibrahim is accused of contributing to a report released by Amnesty International last year accusing Khartoum of using chemical weapons against civilians in Darfur.

For his part, the head of the defence team Nabil Adib told Sudan Tribune that these charges have been filed three weeks ago, saying they chose not to appeal the charges and requested the referral of the case to court in order to win time.

He added the six charges include publishing false reports, undermining the constitutional order, espionage, provoking the war against the state, stirring up sectarian hatred and running a terrorist organisation.

Adib pointed out that these charges were intended to keep the accused in detention for as long as possible, saying we demand them to refer the case to the court as soon as possible.

He stressed that charges such as undermining the constitutional order and provoking the war against the state are considered “unreasonable” and they are hard to prove especially in Mudawi’s case because “the accused has no tank or aircraft”.

In a statement released on 25 May, Amnesty International Ibrahim is facing six charges two of which may result in the death penalty or life imprisonment if he is convicted.

“Dr Mudawi Ibrahim Adam was on 11 May charged by the State Security Prosecution with six offences under the 1991 Penal Code. He is charged with Undermining the Constitutional System; and Waging War against the State, both of which can be punished by the death penalty or life imprisonment,” Amnesty said.

According to the rights group, the prominent activist is further charged with espionage; inciting hatred against the State; being a member of criminal and terrorist organisations; and dissemination of false information.

It is noteworthy that Hafez Idris, who has been detained since late November, would be tried in the same case as he faces accusations pertaining to his work as a legal assistant in monitoring human rights violations against displaced people in Darfur.

On 14 March, Ibrahim’s private driver Adam al-Sheikh, and two human rights activists from the troubled Blue Nile State identified by their first names, Abdel-Mukhlis and Abdel-Hakam have been released on bail.

From December 2003 to January 2005, Mudawi had been arrested, during several months in connection with his work with the SUDO in Darfur.

