South Sudan tribal clash leaves 38 dead

June 5, 2017 (JUBA) - At least 38 people have been killed and more than 30 injured when two tribes clashed in north-west South Sudan.
- Map of South Sudan showing Warrap state in red
The incident, an official said, involved the Apuk and Aguok clans of South Sudan’s Gogrial state.
“The two [clans] clashed over border disputes, grazing land and water points in the town of Gogrial state,” the deputy governor of Gogrial state, Agoth Mel said, on Monday.
The injured are reportedly being treated at nearby health facilities.
Mel attributed it to instability and presence of arms in the hand of civilians across South Sudan for the clashes and mass killings.
Tens of thousands have been killed and more than two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst ever outbreak of violence since the country seceded from Sudan in 2011.
(ST)
