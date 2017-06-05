 
 
 
Monday 5 June 2017

S. Sudan rebel faction and government sign peace pact

June 4, 2017 (JUBA) – A South Sudanese rebel faction base in the country’s newly-created Yei River state country on Sunday signed a peace agreement with the government to end months of fighting.

JPEG - 23.7 kb
Machar speaks on a mobile phone after an interview with Reuters in Kenya’s capital Nairobi July 8, 2015

The accord was signed by Brig. Gen. Hillary Edson Yakani on behalf of Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In-Opposition (SPLA IO) while Maj. Gen. Marshal Babanen signed on behalf of the Juba government.

The armed opposition faction, according to a communiqué issued after days of negotiations in the Uganda capital, Kampala declared a permanent ceasefire that takes effect from 5 June, 2017.

Babanen vowed to implement the signed agreement within 18 weeks, further adding that the rebels fighting in other states of the world’s youngest have expressed willingness to abandon rebellion.

South Sudan’s cabinet affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomoru and generals from both warring sides attended the Kampala gathering.

In March this year, however, South Sudan’s armed opposition faction loyal to Riek Machar distanced themselves from armed rebel groups who negotiated a similar agreement with Juba in Kampala, Uganda.

The negotiations were reportedly aimed at forging a new separate peace deal between the Juba government and the rebel faction.

Gabriel Lam, a rebel deputy spokesman, was quoted saying groups that meet in Kampala were individual of refugees status who fled to Uganda and denied they had connection with the armed opposition faction allied to Machar.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 5 June 07:15, by Eastern

    The most important thing out of this "peace talks" and "agreement" is the outcome. Will the Yakani-Babanen accord hold and lead to citizens enjoy peace?

    repondre message

    • 5 June 08:02, by Midit Mitot

      This fake deal of South Sudan will finish this nation, how come a criminal sign a peace with Gov,t while the real SPLA-IO is out on the move? If no Dr Machar, no peace at all.

      repondre message

      • 5 June 08:17, by Eastern

        FAKE things like the Yakani-Babanen, Kiir’s national dialogue, the imposed 32 states, etc delay peace in South Sudan. Any South Sudanese who remains silent and doesn’t rise against bad governance is complicit. Let us rise as one entity and work for genuine peace in which ALL SOUTH SUDANESE MUST BE INVOLVED!!!

        repondre message

    • 5 June 08:48, by South South

      Eastern,

      It’s paining you very hard, but who care about your poor opinion. Our country needs peace and we must work for that. Eastern, just go and drink salted water from ocean near you.

      repondre message

      • 5 June 08:51, by Eastern

        South South,

        It’s not about me; it’s about South Sudan. There is no peace with all these underhand methods at play. You will soon realise that the Kampala accord was a wasted time. Have you just seen what was purported to have been another deal coming up in Eastern Equatoria fizzled out. The war rages on.....

        repondre message

        • 5 June 09:00, by South South

          Eastern,

          It’s all about you, but you can’t see that. This peace accord in Kampala is a real one. IO who signed it are asking for 18 months to be implemented. Any citizen of SS will give them a chance, then say whatever you want to say if they fail. Just rage on your internet war.

          repondre message

        • 5 June 09:00, by South South

          Eastern,

          It’s all about you, but you can’t see that. This peace accord in Kampala is a real one. IO who signed it are asking for 18 months to be implemented. Any citizen of SS will give them a chance, then say whatever you want to say if they fail. Just rage on your internet war.

          repondre message

    • 5 June 08:56, by Mi diit

      Nothing of that kind.
      An individual quislingism with JCE can’t be enunciate as "rebel faction "

      Brush aside this cooked up news.

      Struggle continues!

      repondre message

    • 5 June 09:48, by jubaone

      Eastern,
      According to our Informant, the bogus meeting took place in two different Locations in Kampala and was NOT attended by any Ugandan officials neither the Equatorian community representatives nor jienge representatives from Kiirminal regime except Dr. Elia Lomuro, Gov. David Lokonga and Bishop Elia Taban. Fugitive IO demanded that the jienges open the closed and dangerous Kaya-Yei route

      repondre message

      • 5 June 09:54, by jubaone

        ..our informant said, that Dr. Lomuro was furiuos and told the fugitive IO to open the Kaya-Yei on their own and expect little from Juba, afterall they have their forces. It appears the fugitives have no army and cant open the route. Recently the nyors were flushed out of Kaya by Riaks IO and the route to Morobo is out of bounds for jienges (nyors). Stay tuned.

        repondre message

        • 5 June 10:06, by South South

          Hopeless guy is barking, but peace is moving forward. People of South Sudan are happy with this peace, Yei community is happy, government of SS is happy, then who is not happy with this peace in Yei? Maybe 2 or 3 guys hiding outside the country. Do people of SS really care about their opinion? No, they are useless.

          repondre message

          • 5 June 10:31, by jubaone

            South South,
            If you cant settle the shit in your jienge backyard between the Apuk and Aguok, who would be interested in settling any peace deal with jienge hirelings? Just bullshit. What These fugitives are doing is just paying lipservice to Gov. Lokonga who is an obendient jienge hireling and Surrogate. FYI: Many nyors in Yei area are deserting quitely cos of lack of food and exhaustion. Great!

            repondre message

            • 5 June 10:38, by South South

              jubaone,

              Stop your stupidity man. Apuk and Aguok are not after other South Sudanese, they are after themselves. Peace in Yei is a real one. If you do not like it, then cry or keeping writing in internet, that’s all what you can do. If SPLA are deserting Yei, why don’t you enter Yei now? What a wicked coward hiding in USA and make all these empty noises in internet.

              repondre message

              • 5 June 11:03, by jubaone

                South South,
                Read www.paanluelwel.com or nyamlie.com for further details on Apuk vs Aguok tribal fights. First of all, I distinguish between jienge (nyors) and the true SPLA who are not involved in this shit. Unless all true SPLA have now been replaced by Malong´s worthless luakjienges, then ofcourse nyors=SPLA. That is sad. Can you go home now?

                repondre message

                • 5 June 11:09, by South South

                  jubaone,

                  Don’t be silly!!! Just try to enter Yei now. Stop nonsense and these wicked excuses. SPLA is ready to teach you very dear lessons. I am home stupid man. I move among South Sudanese towns and cities as I want. It’s my country, Juba, Wau, Aweil, Tonj, Yambio, Yei, Bor, Malakal, Bentu and all of that are mine.

                  repondre message

                  • 5 June 11:55, by jubaone

                    South South,
                    A congenital jienge liar and awkward dreamer who drifts idly in the streets of Kampala or Nairobi and cant return to his luak. It´s over man just remain a fugitive 4 the rest of ur jienge life. You get 2ur luak, you starve, you come to Yei, you get gunned down as MTN. what else? Just hang or kneel down.

                    repondre message

                    • 5 June 12:13, by South South

                      jubaone,

                      Luak=Barn=Livestock, only civilized communities have these things. I am so proud my Dinka is one of these communities which own Live stocks. I live in South Sudan, I will live in South and I expect to die in South Sudan. My country is very beautiful.Uganda and Kenya are for others, not for me. Yei is under our government control. Yei community wants peace. Enjoy your Diaspora man.

                      repondre message

Comment on this article



