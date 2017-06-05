 
 
 
China donates anti-malaria drugs to South Sudan

June 4, 2017 (JUBA) – China has donated over half a million boxes of anti-malaria drugs to South Sudan to help it fight the deadly disease.

JPEG - 16.3 kb
A WHO free malaria testing and treatment campaign in Juba (WHO)

The donations, which included tablets and syringes worth $750,000, were handed over to the country’s health ministry on Saturday.

While handing over the medical items, the Chinese ambassador to South Sudan, He Xiandong, said the donation was part of Beijing’s efforts to help war-torn South Sudan develop its health sector.

The donation, he said, symbolizes true friendship and bilateral cooperation between China and the Republic of South Sudan.

"Public health is of vital importance to any country especially in South Sudan. That is why China attaches great importance to the cooperation between our two countries in the sector of public health," said the Chinese envoy.

About 400,000 people are set to benefit from the donated items.

Malaria is a life-threatening blood disease caused by parasites transmitted to humans through the bite of the Anopheles mosquito.

Symptoms of the disease, according to the Center for Disease Control, can be classified into uncomplicated and severe malaria.

South Sudan’s health minister, Riek Gai Kok said the donation was timely as Malaria cases will increase between July and September.

"Our partnership with China on daily basis is growing from strength to strength because China’s contribution to our country is felt in the grassroots level," said the minister.

In April, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), South Sudan recorded steady increase in new malaria cases as infections among people over five years increased from 700,000 in 2012 to 1.1 million in 2016 and another 600,000 children under five got infected.

Also, at least 391,000 new malaria infections and 19 deaths have reportedly been recorded since the start of 2017 across South Sudan.

China was one of the countries that recognized South Sudan’s independence from neighbouring Sudan on July 9, 2011.

(ST)

