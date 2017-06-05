Myth of expecting Sudan’s NCP regime reforming itself

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

No Resolution to the Sudanese Crises but the Departure of the National Congress Party (NCP) regime

The people of Sudan and the genuinely serious opposition bodies have been watching the US-led international conspiracy plan through the African Union (AU) and its high-profile organisation AU High Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) , which is headed by the former South African President Thabo Mbeki , who is working to impose a political settlement through the so-called soft landing that keeps in power the reformed National Congress Party (NCP) regime. The (NCP) regime continues utilising the “divide-and rule" doctrine, waging civil wars of attrition, plundering the country’s resources for empowerment and tirelessly working to get some cheap opposition parties who run behind self-interest in complete disregard to the rights of the Sudanese citizens the names of whom are used to commit crimes of deceit to participate in the ranks of the corrupt (NCP) entity.

The danger of this scheme to the future of Sudan, in general, the Sudanese and its people, in particular, is a catastrophic threaten to the remaining unity of the country and its stability and sovereignty, in light of the continuation of the Islamic regime and its failed policies. Based on the foregoing, there seems no option has been left for the disenfranchised Sudanese public and the components of genuine Sudanese opposition, both civilian and armed, but to go ahead with committed plan in which is the supreme interest of the masses of people of Sudan to overthrow the dictatorial regime as the sole gateway to resolve the crises of the country which exacerbated by the continuing policies driven by the US, EU interests linked to the prolongation of the survival of the policies of corruption and tyranny under the leadership of the genocidal criminal, fugitive from the international justice, Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir and his obsequious corrupt criminal entourage.

The so-called ’National Document Conclusion’, the outcome of the infamous Wathba Dialogue in place of the AU Roadmap, is nothing but a travesty of potential just lasting peace forcibly denied.

The current call by the Troika and the EU embassies in Khartoum for the rebel movements to join the NCP concocted ’National Document’ does not make justice. The Western countries opted for their own agenda and regional interests of supporting the genocidal regime in lieu of the agreed interests of NCP regime stem the illegal migration from the Horn of African countries to the European shores via the Mediterranean Sea and Libya along with the alleged fighting of terrorism by the onetime sponsor of terrorism, the National Congress Party (NCP)/ National Islamic Front (NIF) - an Irony to its core. The Troika and the EU could have done a better job had they called for revitalization of the AU Roadmap refused to sign by the NCP delegation to the Addis Ababa last year. The Roadmap addressed all aspects for reaching lasting peace in Sudan. The hurdle to the peace in Sudan remains revolving around the interest of the International Community for The ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) remains in power in Sudan with the reform of it, not the removal of it, but the international community overlooks very important fact that the (NCP) regime has been severely deformed and distorted to the degree that it cannot be reformed; as the late Dr. John Garang Mabior has been quoted to have said years ago. In the circumstances, the people of Sudan will not be cowed and the democracy they have been yearning for will inevitably be achieved.

Peace will never be achieved as long as the country is held hostage by the NCP Regime. The regime wants the entire Sudanese people to give up and rubber-stamp the treaty the clauses of the so called which are drafted according to conditions of the conqueror imposed on the defeated as in so-called Wathba” Dialogue outcomes, aka Sudan National Dialogue Document (NDD) along with the disfigured and amended 2005 Transitional Constitution of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) where the regime’s National Assembly stripped it off the clauses advocating and calling for the preservation of public freedoms. The parliament of the regime granted absolute and unaccountable powers to the disreputable security apparatus, the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) and enabled it to arbitrarily arrest, detain, torture, confiscate whenever it wants and as it wishes without any accountability or interference by the authorities; in complete impunity. The Sudanese people and their opposition are not expected to surrender to such conditions which will never help them achieve democracy, the rule of law, good governance and promotion of human values such as freedom, human rights and social justice. The refusal of the Sudanese people to surrender has been continuing since the National Islamic Front (NIF) undermined the democratically elected government through the ill-fated military coup d’état on Friday night, June 30, 1989 in spite of the fact that the then National Islamic Front (NIF) was represented in the Parliament as one of the Sudanese political parties at the time. With the systematic and planned reneging of negotiated peace agreements with the parties in dispute and further waging wars by the NCP regime of all the efforts of the Sudanese opposition components to reach to just sustainable peace and complete democratic transformation. Therefore, there remains no option but the escalation of resistance in the form of uprising including public disobedience against the State of the global Muslim Brotherhood Freemasonry Movement (MBM) for ousting it; as did the Sudanese people before in October 21, 1964 and April 6 1985, are best models. The Sudanese masses in their different components are longing, amid the ongoing (NCP) deprivation of their aspiration for freedom, equality, justice, peace, and democracy. This regime led by the genocidal castaway criminal Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir is no stranger to commit abominable actions against the country for the sake of his survival in the helm for his protection from the apprehension by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the heinous crimes he has committed against the Sudanese civilian populations in Darfur, Nuba Mountains in South Kordofan, Ingessana in South Blue Nile state, Beja people in Eastern Sudan and the Nubians in the far North of Sudan in Areas of dams on the River Nile in Amri, Kajbar, Shiraik and Dal. Let alone the massacre carried out by the infamous security apparatus the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) and allied Janjaweed militias of the Rapid Support Force (RSF) in September 27, 2013 when more than two hundred peaceful civilian demonstrators were killed in Khartoum and arbitrarily arrested and tortured detainees. The Human Rights Watch said that “Instead of investigating these crimes, the NCP government has been using brutality and violence to silence perceived opponents. https://www.hrw.org/news/2014/04/21/sudan-no-justice-protest-killing

Besides humiliating and annihilating the Sudanese citizens, Omer al-Bashir has weakened the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and replaced it by the cloned former Janjaweed militias into the notorious Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for his fear of a military coup ousting him and his criminal regime by (SAF). The genocidal Bashir has also destroyed all the productive institutions of the country such as al-Gezira Irrigated Agricultural Project, as well as the Sudan Airways, the Sudanese Shipping Lines and sold wide swathes of the Sudanese land to foreign agents in lieu for millions of dollars that have been pocketed by his cronies. The worst was his driving of the Sudanese citizens of Southern Sudan through racism orchestrated by his supremacist maternal uncle and other bigot associates. Thus, this fugitive from the international justice did not leave any harm to the Sudanese people, but did not hesitate to implement it for the sake of continuing ruling the country to protect his criminal self.

The cholera epidemic has officially been called watery diarrhoea to hide the truth:

The NCP regime’s willful neglect of its responsibilities is well documented but the most hideous recent one is the one continuing happening in the Sudanese states including the Capital Khartoum of the Cholera epidemic but the authorities refusing to tell the truth and labelling the epidemic as just watery diarrhoeas. The cholera epidemic has killed thousands in Sudan. The worst affected areas are the White Nile State from where it kept stretching towards Khartoum, El-Gezira irrigated scheme, Sennar and North Kordofan and the situation is serious in Kosti and lately the disease reached the Nile River State city of al-Matamma in the Northern region . In spite of the government’s secrecy about the cholera epidemic and calling it watery diarrhoea, the United States of America (US) Embassy in Khartoum on June 1, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. Embassy in Sudan Thursday has warned its American nationals against a cholera outbreak in the east African country including the greater Khartoum metropolitan area.. http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article62612

By describing the water-borne disease (Cholera Epidemic) caused by the organism Vibrio Cholerae as a "acute watery diarrhoea", the Sudanese government is risking the lives of the Sudanese people and depriving them the potential help obtainable internationally, in particular from the World Health Organisation (WHO) when the disease is formally declared by the Sudanese Government.

Participating in the Wathba Dialogue under injustice is nothing but a humiliating surrender and contrary to established principles of humanity and a kind of the dialogue of the deaf.

There is no solution to the problems of Sudan except to overthrow the ruling regime of the National Congress Party as contained in the opposition agreements

At this juncture, one would like to delve into the conundrum which relates to the former US President Barak Obama’s last minute Executive Order (EO) in which he decided partially lifting the economic and trade sanctions imposed on the then the hard-line National Islamic Front (NIF) ruled Sudan by the US former 42 President of the US Bill Clinton in 5 November 1997 for harbouring international terrorism and its human rights abuses. At the time, President Bill Clinton’s action put Sudan in the same category as Iran, Burma and Cuba as countries with which the United States refuses to do business even though other nations, including U.S. allies, continue normal trade. There is a disaster in the making by 13 July 2017 in which Obama scheduled to lift all sanctions on Sudan Without clear conditions other than some vague words. The ruling National Congress Party (NCP) regime began obsequiously to provide services to the new US administration of President Donald Trump in the form of opening the largest US intelligence center in the Middle East and Africa in Khartoum. The head of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has visited Khartoum. On the other hand, Sudanese security chief Atta al-Mowla has exchanged the visit to Washington DC. Right now, we were as though poised to witness the sanctions lifted unconditionally before mid-July 2017. Let us make it clear that one does not stand against the nation in gaining more benefit, but we do not encourage anyone to support the NCP ruling regime to enable it to commit more abominable crimes against the people of Sudan by using that support to strengthen the Janjawid militias and wage wars and increase the wealth for the Parasitic capitalists belonging to the corrupt regime. When deciding on lifting U.S. sanctions on the (NCP) regime, President Donald Trump should consider human rights abuses in Sudan. For these reasons, we ask US President Donald Trump not to lift economic and trade sanctions on the criminal regime in Sudan only after the implementation and ensuring that the following conditions are met:

• maintaining a cessation of hostilities in conflict areas in Sudan; the regime continues waging war in the restive regions in Sudan using the proxy genocidal Janjaweed militias known as Rapid Support Forces (RSF)

• improving humanitarian access throughout Sudan

• cooperation in addressing regional conflicts (including those in South Sudan and with the Lord’s Resistance Army)

• Cooperating with the United States to counter terrorism.

• Human Rights and Peace track could be tied to a new set of smart, modernized network sanctions (i.e., asset freezes targeting a network of individuals and entities, rather than a single person) that spare the Sudanese public and target those who commit atrocities, including air strikes on villages, attacks on churches, obstruction of humanitarian aid, the jailing and torturing of journalists and the undermining of peace efforts. http://time.com/4798594/trump-sudan-sanctions-aid-corruption-terrorism/

• Stop the corruption to enrich self and money laundering

Therefore, short-sighted counterterrorism and intelligence exchange are not enough for appeasing the US to lift the decades-long sanctions while the NCP regime continues undeterred supporting Jihadist Islamist terrorist groups in Libya and Egypt and elsewhere secretly. This is evidenced by groups of Muslim Brotherhood fugitives from Egypt living in the neighborhoods of the capital, Khartoum, who have been manufacturing improvised explosive devices (IED), as well as jihadist extremists who attack Christian churches in Sudan along with the persecution of religious minorities and applying draconian Sudan’s public order laws, infamous Article 152 of Sudan’s 1991 Criminal Act of flogging women on dress code In addition to the charge of apostasy and the issuance of death sentences. Moreover, those who dare to defend human rights such as Dr. Mudawi Ibrahim Adam, who was charged with undermining the constitutional order and waging war against the state has been on and off in detention since December 2016. The recent decision of his detention has been taken by the newly appointed Attorney-General in Sudan and was issued on 26 April 2017 at the request of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) to reopen the investigation into the case of human rights defenders.

In order to continue the restive situation in the Darfur region, the (NCP) government forces and the allied Janjaweed militias known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to wage new war by attacking the positions under the control of the Sudan Liberation Movement- (SLA/M) led by Minni Menawi in eastern and central Darfur, which resulted in the loss of lives on both sides in addition to the intimidation, displacement and killing of citizens of these areas, despite previous statements by the head of the ruling National Congress Party Omar al-Bashir that the insurgency has ended in Darfur. The regime showed that it violated the ethics of war by revealing the prisoners of war (POWs) in bad conditions on the state-owned television. The worst of these were the orders of the Governor Anas Omer the Governor of the state of East Darfur not to bury the dead bodies of the SLM and leave them to be eaten by wolves and hawks, in clear violation of the principles of human respect for the sanctity of the dead. This Anis Omer is one of the members of the Islamic (NCP) regime, which fills the whole of Sudan with lies and chants that they are practicing and applying shari’a laws. Thus, Hypocrisy reached the top par excellence. The NCP regime and its founding father National Islamic Front (NIF) claimed that they are the protectors of the Islamic religion in Sudan and called for the application of Sharia Laws on the people of Sudan, but their hypocrisy has soon surfaced by their disregard to all the taboos forbidden by the true Islamic religion and all other heavenly religions and the human rights.

The Holy Qur’an in Sura AA-Imran (3) Juz 4 Aya 185 translation of meanings says: (Everyone shall taste death. And only on the Day of Resurrection shall you be paid your wages in full. And whoever is removed away from the Fire and admitted to Paradise, he indeed is successful. The life of this world is only the enjoyment of deception (a deceiving thing). That is the Great Truth of Allah Almighty.

Failures of NCP Regime

The recent events in the Darfur region have refuted the lies of the (NCP) government about the calm situation in the region where it waged war using the Rapid Support Force (RSF) allied to it and attacked the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army Minni Minnawi (SLM/A MM) forces in North and East Darfur during the period 21 May 2017 - May 20, 2017. This fierce battle confirms that the Darfur issue can only be solved within the framework of resolving the comprehensive Sudanese crisis because it is an integral part of the deep crisis facing the country. The power thirsty warmongering (NCP) regime will never allow peace comes to Sudan. Furthermore, it will continue evading and reneging agreements to gain time and mislead the parties as well as the international community. Therefore, there are no solutions to the issues of the people of Sudan while the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP) led by the genocidal criminal, fugitive criminal of international justice, Marshal Omar Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir remains in power.

All the factors are now available for mass movement which requires more mobilization and cohesion in order to extract democratic rights and freedoms and improve living conditions until the comprehensive intifada, the general political strike, civil disobedience to overthrow the regime with a view to the establishment of the democratic alternative agreed by all sectors of the Sudanese public. The Sudanese people would then convene the economic conference during a transitional period agreed upon. That step would culminate into the holding of free, fair and transparent general elections under international and regional observation thus, allowing for democratic national governance. This compensating citizen affected by the scourge of war will follow. Transitional justice will be applied along with the prosecution of criminals. Furthermore, the extradition of fugitives from international justice to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, the Netherlands would inevitably follow. At that moment, the Sudanese people will have no regret for the demise of the callous cruel brutal (NCP) merchants of death. The Sudanese citizens like many human beings around the globe will say chanting: (We are stronger and better than those who seek to divide and destroy us.)

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/carnage-at-london-bridge-and-borough-market-as-terrorists-target-revellers-78z5wd0z0.

Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche the German philosopher, cultural critic, poet, philologist, and Latin and Greek scholar has been quoted as saying: “Man is the cruelest animal.” In German “Der Mensch ist das grausamste Tier” In French (L’homme est l’animal le plus cruel). http://www.goodreads.com/quotes/tag/cruelty

Dr. Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com/