Defence minister, US official discuss Sudan’s commitment to conditions for lifting sanctions

June 4, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf Sunday discussed with the U.S. Military Attaché to Khartoum Jörn Pung the implementation of the five-track engagement for the partial lift of U.S. sanctions on Sudan.

Washington and Khartoum reached last year a five-track engagement process over the permanent lift of economic embargo on Sudan next July. Several agencies, including U.S. Department of Defence, have to present to President Donald Trump their findings on Khartoum’s commitment to the agreement by the end of June.

In line with the sanctions removal deal, among others, Khartoum has to stop offensive military activity and to maintain a cessation of hostilities in conflict areas in Sudan.

Ibn Ouf and Pung "discussed issues of common interest and Sudan’s efforts in terms of its commitment to the requirements of the Sudanese-American dialogue in various tracks and prospects for joint cooperation," said the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) spokesperson Ahmed Khalifa al-Shami on Sunday.

Al-Shami further pointed out that the US.. military attaché discussed with the Sudanese defence minister the visits he had made to a number of Sudanese states, especially the states of Darfur region to monitor closely the situation on the ground.

"(Pung) praised the level of cooperation and facilities provided to him to accomplish his mission, pointing to the good impression that came out of these visits," further said the Sudanese military spokesperson.

Since his arrival in Khartoum earlier this year, Pung visited the conflict areas in Darfur region and the Blue Nile state.

Also, he met with Sudanese military officials several times to discuss issues related to the normalisation process between the two countries and joint military cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, the minister of defence stressed Sudan’s keenness to develop its relations with the other countries in the framework of human relations and the exchange of mutual benefits and interests, pointing out that Sudan gives particular importance to developing relations with the United States.

Sudan counts on the military and security cooperation with the U.S. agencies to convince President Trump to approve the decision of the former President Barak Obama to ease economic sanctions on Sudan.

The military relations between the two countries have recently improved as Sudan for the first time was invited last April to take part in a meeting of the United States Africa Command known as "AFRICOM".

