 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 5 June 2017

Dinka elder says Ethiopia not neutral to start new talks

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Salva Kiir Kiir with members of the Dinka (JIENG) Council of Elders in March 2015 (Photo Moses Lomayat)
June 4, 2017 (JUBA)- A prominent member of parliament (MP) and the Dinka Council of Elders (Jieng) Sunday said Ethiopian authorities and the regional bloc of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), which brokered the 2015 peace deal, are not neutral for new talks.

Aldo Ajou Deng Akuey, chairman of the human rights and constitutional affairs committee at the Council of States in South Sudan parliament said IGAD and Ethiopian authorities are never neutral, and wondered how the new talks could be credible, should the region continue to take a side.

"In my opinion, the Agreement for Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan, ARCSS, should continue to hold and being implemented. It is a well-known fact that this agreement needs further tailoring as President Salva Kiir correctly observed in his reservations during his inking in August 2015. This is one of the reasons why the warring parties should continue dialogue and reconciliation over this "IGAD-cooked agreement," stressed Akuey.

The official was reacting to the call by the Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn for a meeting of the IGAD leaders on in Addis Ababa, on Monday 12, June 2017 to discuss the escalation of violence which aggravated the humanitarian crisis in the country and more and more seen as affecting the regional stability.

"The escalation of violence and growing hostilities are casting their shadows on the national dialogue and the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan. this grave situation, thus, requires us to speak with one voice," wrote Desalegn in a letter he sent to President Salva Kiir on 29 May 2017.

The key member of the self-appointed tribal group of Dinka politicians seen as informal advisors to President Salva Kiir preferred the implementation of the 2015 peace deal to a new peace process.

"Its imperfection demonstrates the double standards acts of the mediating parties. At one point, they are working for the ’regime change’ and on the other hand, working for peace "in-good-faith."

"IGAD and Ethiopian authorities are never neutral. However, another round of talks has no meaning, Let’s hold on this agreement and work with international community to effect its implementation within the framework of the national reconciliation," he added.

The existence of a Nuer faction in Ethiopia was a source of concern for Juba over the involvement of Addis Ababa in the peace process and its role.

In the past, Juba objected the participation of Ethiopian peacekeepers in the UN protection force but Desalegn convinced Kiir that Ethiopia has no interest in the continuation of the conflict and pledged to prevent any support by the Ethiopian Nuer to the rebellion in South Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 5 June 04:10, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    The so-called Jieng council of elders think they will be sucking our blood eternally. How is it possible for that to occur? You must be dreaming for that to occur.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Message from SLM leader Minni Minnawi to the people of Sudan 2017-05-31 01:02:11 On behalf of the SLM/A and it's gallant fighters I would like to seize this opportunity to salute the Sudanese compatriots; the youth and students, the women, political parties, our fellow (...)

Darfur young generations between Sudan’s NCP devil and the Mediterranean 2017-05-31 00:59:55 By Hussien Arko Menay Every single second on this earth alarms human conscience to act urgently to save mankind as well as other living creatures. Unfortunately, most of the damage to the (...)

National dialogue building nation 2017-05-22 21:10:41 By Amb. Dhano Obongo Initially, I congratulate and commend H.E the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit, for recognising the need for a national dialogue among 64 (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.