Sudan’s NUP supports Troika position on recent Darfur clashes

June 4, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s opposition National Umma Party (NUP) Sunday said the position of the Troika countries on the recent fighting in Darfur is consistent with its position, revealing party strategy to achieve peace and stability in the country.

The Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militiamen clashed during four days from 19 to 22 May with the Sudan Liberation Movement-Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) and the SLM- Transitional Council (SLM-TC) in East and North Darfur states.

On Thursday, the Troika (United States, United Kingdom, Norway) and the resident European Union Embassies in Khartoum expressed deep concern on the renewed clashes in Darfur, calling on the government and armed groups to return to the negotiating table to reach a cessation of hostilities.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Sunday, the NUP said it has formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the recent clashes, saying the political bureau will discuss the committee’s report soon.

It pointed that the Troika’s appeal to the warring parties to stop hostilities, allow humanitarian access and engage in peace talks under the auspices of the African Union High Implementation Panel (AUHIP) according to the Road Map is in line with the NUP’s stance.

PEACE AND DIALOGUE STRATEGY

Meanwhile, the NUP added that it has disclosed the details of a new strategy to hold the national dialogue, saying this strategy is the only way to achieve the comprehensive dialogue, end the fighting and normalise relations with the international community.

According to the statement, the strategy which was developed in consultation with the opposition umbrella Sudan Call, calls to create a conducive climate for dialogue by declaring a joint cessation of hostilities and allowing humanitarian access through the USAID in the Two Areas.

It also calls to evacuate the wounded, sick and dead by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) via the Sudanese-Ethiopian border, besides the release and exchange of prisoners.

The NUP further appealed to all national, regional and international peace and democracy loving forces to support this strategy.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) rebels in Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as “Two Areas” since 2011 and a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003.

The government and Sudan Call forces (the armed groups and the NUP) signed in March and August 2016 the Roadmap Agreement brokered by the AUHIP including several steps towards their participation in a national constitutional process inside Sudan.

However, the parties failed to sign a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian agreements that are seen crucial before to move forward in the roadmap implementation process.

Peace talks with SPLM-N over a humanitarian truce are stalled over the access to the rebel-held areas as the government refuses to allow relief delivery from Ethiopia directly. On Darfur, the major point of discord remains the rebel demand to open the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur.

The government maintained its plans and held a dialogue conference and adopted a National Document including constitutional reforms and release of freedoms.

