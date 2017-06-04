June 2, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan rebels say they repulsed several attacks by pro-government forces in the eastern and western part of the country’s former Central Equatoria states on Friday morning.

The map of Western Equatoria in red

The armed opposition’s deputy spokesperson, Col. Lam Paul said both attacks were foiled with “heavy losses” suffered by the attackers.

“Government forces attacked SPLA-IO base around Yeri in Amadi state at about 6:30am. This provoked our forces and as a result the aggressors were repulsed and pursued up to the county headquarters and at about 9:00am, Yeri county was liberated,” Lam said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

During the attack, he added, rebels captured 33 AK-47 guns in good condition, while pro-government forces allegedly lost 10 fighters.

Sudan Tribune could, however, not independently verify the rebels’ statement.

Meanwhile, a separate attack reportedly occurred on the armed opposition base around Mundiri-Rumbek junction at about 10: am on Friday.

Lam said four pro-government soldiers died and eight were injured.

The attacks, however, come less than two week after South Sudan President Salva Kiir announced unilateral ceasefire with the country’s rebels following the launch of the national dialogue initiative.

The armed opposition leader Riek Machar criticized the initiative as a “one-sided” process that ignores participation of the political groups.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in the country’s worst violence since its independence in 2011.

