 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 4 June 2017

S. Sudan army accused of attacking Yeri and Mundari areas

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 2, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan rebels say they repulsed several attacks by pro-government forces in the eastern and western part of the country’s former Central Equatoria states on Friday morning.

PNG - 51.2 kb
The map of Western Equatoria in red

The armed opposition’s deputy spokesperson, Col. Lam Paul said both attacks were foiled with “heavy losses” suffered by the attackers.

“Government forces attacked SPLA-IO base around Yeri in Amadi state at about 6:30am. This provoked our forces and as a result the aggressors were repulsed and pursued up to the county headquarters and at about 9:00am, Yeri county was liberated,” Lam said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

During the attack, he added, rebels captured 33 AK-47 guns in good condition, while pro-government forces allegedly lost 10 fighters.

Sudan Tribune could, however, not independently verify the rebels’ statement.

Meanwhile, a separate attack reportedly occurred on the armed opposition base around Mundiri-Rumbek junction at about 10: am on Friday.

Lam said four pro-government soldiers died and eight were injured.

The attacks, however, come less than two week after South Sudan President Salva Kiir announced unilateral ceasefire with the country’s rebels following the launch of the national dialogue initiative.

The armed opposition leader Riek Machar criticized the initiative as a “one-sided” process that ignores participation of the political groups.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in the country’s worst violence since its independence in 2011.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 4 June 09:19, by Sunday Junup

    That is the ND Kiir want? Why attacking if you are for peace. Viva! Yeri is liberated.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Message from SLM leader Minni Minnawi to the people of Sudan 2017-05-31 01:02:11 On behalf of the SLM/A and it's gallant fighters I would like to seize this opportunity to salute the Sudanese compatriots; the youth and students, the women, political parties, our fellow (...)

Darfur young generations between Sudan’s NCP devil and the Mediterranean 2017-05-31 00:59:55 By Hussien Arko Menay Every single second on this earth alarms human conscience to act urgently to save mankind as well as other living creatures. Unfortunately, most of the damage to the (...)

National dialogue building nation 2017-05-22 21:10:41 By Amb. Dhano Obongo Initially, I congratulate and commend H.E the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit, for recognising the need for a national dialogue among 64 (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.