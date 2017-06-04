 
 
 
Sunday 4 June 2017

S. Sudan First VP urges Security Council to isolate Machar

June 3, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai has urged the United Nations Security Council to desist from communicating to the country’s armed opposition leader, Riek Machar.

JPEG - 28.6 kb
Taban Deng Gai addresses delegates after he was sworn-in as South Sudan FVP inside the Presidential Palace in the capital of Juba, July 26, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Jok Solomun)

Gai, in a 1 June letter, claimed Machar was using the Security Council of the world body to legitimize the brutal and bloody policy of incitement and tribal agenda to continue waging war.

The policy of incitement, he said, continues to displace ordinary citizens from their areas and prolong the suffering of the people.

"Such brutal and sadistic behaviour of Riek Machar must be condemned in the strongest terms possible. He should have not been allowed to use a noble forum such as the UN Security council to preach his outdated and unfounded claims against the president of the republic of South Sudan and the Transitional Government of national Unity,” partly reads the letter to the Security Council.

It further said the engagement of the U.N Security Council with the South Sudanese rebel leader was an “insult” to the lives of innocent people who are victims of barbaric acts of Machar and his group.

Gai, in his letter, urged the African Union Peace and Security Council and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD)-Plus to desist from engaging with the armed opposition leader.

“He [Machar] is using the blood of Nuer community to attain power and this cannot be tolerated anymore", further reads the letter.

Machar’s engagement with the world leaders, it adds, frustrates efforts aimed at restoring peace and security in the young nation.

Gai, a former rebel chief negotiator, was hastily appointed the country’s First Vice President after Machar was pushed out of Juba in the aftermath of the violence that erupted in Juba in July last year.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 4 June 07:55, by Eastern

    Dr. Machar HAS ALREADY BEEN ISOLATED. Has that stopped the war, incitement and killing along ethnic lines; it will only get worse should combatants deep in the bushes hear that Dr. Machar is officially isolated. Any agrieved South Sudanese has the right to fight for their rights!

    repondre message

    • 4 June 08:25, by Mi diit

      Stupid vulture Taban, what did you use as short cut to the FVP post? Was it not the blood of dear comrades?

      For your information, Dr Machar Teny Dhur-gon is coming back home in the middle of this month. It’s better for you to hang yourself before we come or we hang you. The choice is yours, idiot.
      Taban la ngoathke je liel k? Bentiu e Jalabni ke 60s.
      Gatchiathjiok bi liw enwalee.
      Lielbuoh😅

      repondre message

    • 4 June 10:06, by South South

      I am just laughing from this big messes of Riek’s IO. The way they are struggling with very small issues among themselves tells us that a country like South Sudan can not be allowed to be in the hands of these people. Taban has to build his organization a little by little and with the help of government of SS, he will make it out safely.

      repondre message

      • 4 June 10:15, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        South South,

        Just joking.

        repondre message

  • 4 June 08:02, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Self interest interest at play. Taban Gai in a panic mode as the truth of the causes of mess begins to surface. Where are you implementing your ARCISS? What is the cause of exodus of South Sudanese to neighbouring countries? You have a wrong vision for the country!! You are focused on Nuer - Dinka alliance for control of the country which is an uphill walk for you.

    repondre message

  • 4 June 08:16, by doot

    Taban has gone of way on This.Machar is a partner in negotiated peace accord.security council is not.This way, Riek should come South Sudan to continue to negotiating with Government.This is a perequisite to peace.Nuer are not fighting for Riek.They are fighting for their rights.South Sudan belongs to all people in regardless tribe.They are not just Nuer community,they are south Sudanese.

    repondre message

  • 4 June 09:35, by Sunday Junup

    Keep barking! Barking of a dog could not stop camel’s movement.

    repondre message

