SLM-TC rejects negotiations with the Sudanese government

June 3, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement Transitional Council (SLM-TC) has rejected to negotiate with the Sudanese government saying the regime of President Omer al-Bashir is not serious about peace.

SLM-TC leader Nimer Abdel Rahman (ST file Photo)

In coordinated operations with the SLM-Minni Minnawi, the holdout rebel group recently fought the Sudanese government army and militias in North and East Darfur.

However, the group suffered significant losses after the killing of its general commander Mohamed Abdel Salam Tarada in East Darfur and the capture of its leader Nimer Abdel Rahman in Ain Siro, North Darfur.

In a statement on the SLM-TC position on the cessation of hostilities and the negotiations with the Sudanese government, the group said

Based on the past experiences, and the deals the government signed with other groups "We have concluded that there is no point in wasting time with an evasive regime that does not commit itself to the signed agreements’’.

"The ethnic cleansing regime in Khartoum does not want a peaceful solution or peace in Darfur or the rest of Sudan" rather it seeks to "build it its racist, Arabic and Islamic state" further said Mohamed Saleh Rizallah, the SLM-TC head of external and diplomatic relations.

"We in the Transitional Council are working with all our strength to reunite the ranks of the true revolutionary forces and to work together to bring down this bloody regime," further said the statement.

Rebel sources said the foiled military operation meant to reach the mountainous area of Jebel Marra where they can establish a base and launch attacks on the government forces in the region.

The SLM-TC which is formed by breakaway rebels from the SLM-Abdel Wahid is the second group to reject negotiations with the government.

The SLM-AW says it can only negotiate the root causes of the conflict, adding the regime has to repair all the consequences of the war including the financial compensation, restitution of confiscated lands and trial of the culprits responsible for atrocities and war crimes.

The SLM-MM and the Justice and Equality Movement are participating in a peace process brokered by the African Union.

However, the process is stalled over the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur as the government says it should be the basis of the talks and the two groups demand a new framework agreement for peace in the western Sudan region.

