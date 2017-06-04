Chadian rebels participated in North Darfur recent fighting: RSF commander

June 3, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Chadian armed opposition elements have participated in the recent fighting in North Darfur alongside the Sudanese rebel groups, said the head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Saturday.

RSF Commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, (aka Hametti) (SUNA photo)

RSF Commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, (aka Hametti) in a statement seen by Sudan Tribune said Chadian opposition forces were involved in the clashes with the two Sudan Liberation Movement factions led by Minni Minnawi and Nimer Abdel Rahman.

He further said the Chadian rebels led by Colonel Gardi participated in Wadi Hawar and Ain Siro battles with the SLM factions, adding that after their defeat in the second combat they fled to Fonu area not far from the area where resides the Mahameed tribal leader Musa Hilal.

"Our information confirms that there is a coordination between the Sudanese and Chadian oppositions. We know who finances the latter harbours and supports it logistically," said Hametti.

"This Chadian rebel force has been stationed in the area of Fonu, near the settlement of Sheikh Musa Hilal for more than two months," further stressed Hametti without accusing Hilal who is the head of his tribe of colluding with the rebels.

Hametti statement was released following accusations last week directed by Hilal against the RSF saying they attacked his area after Ain Siro battle.

A leading member of the Revolutionary Awakening Council chaired by Musa Hilal, Haroun Mdaikhir confirmed to Sudan Tribune that the RSF hunted Chadian rebels who took part in Ain Siro battle and sought refuge at Musa Hilal settlement.

He added that the RSF began to provoke Hilal’s partisans but apologised to him after that.

Hametti in his statement was keen to say that he directed his forces to retreat from Fonu area "in order to protect the lives of civilians".

The Chadian President Idris Deby was in Khartoum the day of Ain Siro battle where he held a meeting with President Omer al-Bashir and left back to Ndjamena without any statements to the press.

Chad and Sudan have agreed in 2010 to unify they efforts to fight armed insurgents in both countries and to prevent their presence within their territories.

Sudan says Darfur armed groups carried their attacks from Libya and South Sudan.

(ST)