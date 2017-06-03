SPLM-IO confirms defection of Machar’s top body guards



June 3, 2017 (JUBA) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement - In Opposition ’SPLM-IO Saturday has confirmed the defection to the current First Vice President Taban Deng Gai of two security officers tasked with the protection of the former South Sudanese First Vice President Riek Machar.

In a statement released on Friday, the SPLM-IO led by Taban Deng Gai announced that Col. Khan Elijah Hon Top, Spy Chief of the Body Guards of Riek Machar and Lt. Col. Koryom Wang Chiok, Chief Accountant of the Body Guards of Riek Machar have joined their movement.

Reached by Sudan Tribune, the rebel deputy military spokesperson Col. Lam Paul has confirmed the defection of the two officials from Khartoum, a day after their arrival to the South Sudanese capital Juba.

He said their defection to the government would not hamper the movement struggle, but instead wished them best of luck.

“It’s true the two joined Taban Deng Gai. The SPLA-IO under Dr Riek Machar thanks them for their services and wishes them well in their quest. In the course of struggle, such events are bound to happen and it’s both ways,” he said.

He further said the departure of two officers has no impact on the movement, pointing that the SPLA-IO would remain stronger and powerful despite the defection of two individuals who have chosen the side of the government.

The defector officers met on Friday upon arrival with the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai who welcomed their decision to abandon Machar camp.

"The leadership warmly welcome them back to the fold of the movement after accomplishing a successful mission in the Riek and Angelina family business," said the SPLM-IO Taban Gai

However, SPLA-IO led by Riek Machar downplayed the significant of the two officers although insiders within the camp claimed they had successful role and their quitting would be a big blow to the rebel movement.

It is not yet clear why the two guards left Machar, despite their recent promotion to the rank of Colonel and Lt. Colonel.

