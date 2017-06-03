 
 
 
Sunday 4 June 2017

SPLM-IO confirms defection of Machar’s top body guards

S Sudan's FVP designate Riek Machar, arrives in his General Headquarters, Pagak. He was received by SPLA-IO's Chief of General Staff, 1st Lt. Gen. Simon Gatwech Dual, 12 April, 2016 (courtesy photo of SPLM-IO)
June 3, 2017 (JUBA) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement - In Opposition ’SPLM-IO Saturday has confirmed the defection to the current First Vice President Taban Deng Gai of two security officers tasked with the protection of the former South Sudanese First Vice President Riek Machar.

In a statement released on Friday, the SPLM-IO led by Taban Deng Gai announced that Col. Khan Elijah Hon Top, Spy Chief of the Body Guards of Riek Machar and Lt. Col. Koryom Wang Chiok, Chief Accountant of the Body Guards of Riek Machar have joined their movement.

Reached by Sudan Tribune, the rebel deputy military spokesperson Col. Lam Paul has confirmed the defection of the two officials from Khartoum, a day after their arrival to the South Sudanese capital Juba.

He said their defection to the government would not hamper the movement struggle, but instead wished them best of luck.

“It’s true the two joined Taban Deng Gai. The SPLA-IO under Dr Riek Machar thanks them for their services and wishes them well in their quest. In the course of struggle, such events are bound to happen and it’s both ways,” he said.

He further said the departure of two officers has no impact on the movement, pointing that the SPLA-IO would remain stronger and powerful despite the defection of two individuals who have chosen the side of the government.

The defector officers met on Friday upon arrival with the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai who welcomed their decision to abandon Machar camp.

"The leadership warmly welcome them back to the fold of the movement after accomplishing a successful mission in the Riek and Angelina family business," said the SPLM-IO Taban Gai

However, SPLA-IO led by Riek Machar downplayed the significant of the two officers although insiders within the camp claimed they had successful role and their quitting would be a big blow to the rebel movement.

It is not yet clear why the two guards left Machar, despite their recent promotion to the rank of Colonel and Lt. Colonel.

(ST)

  • 4 June 04:14, by South South

    Peace in our country is more important than individuals. Go ahead South Sudan. Two body guards know more than anyone else in IO. They have seen the collapsed of IO. By this time next year, no IO anymore.

  • 4 June 04:18, by john akeen

    Finally somebody realized that Riek Machar had died or in prison for life. Will welcome to peace life and welcome back home, I just want to remind you that you’re not fighting with Arab, so please stop fighting yourself and work hurd with your government so you can set up strong government and strong law and order so you can get respect around the world. Please don’t>>

    • 4 June 04:19, by john akeen

      tell me president Kiir is the problem

  • 4 June 04:26, by Kush Natives

    Bravo guards! Leave Dr. Evil alone, the sad parts it is that, he wasted your time and energy for no legitimate reason. There’s no reason to keeps guarding evil. Come home and join us in the national dialogue process. IO is coming to an END. It will up to those Midit, Eastern, Jubaone and alike to keeps their negative promise of toppling the government. There’s no another way around to come back to

