Sudan vows to arrest killers of UNAMID peacekeeper



June 3, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government Saturday said the security organs have taken the necessary measures to apprehend the perpetrators of the killing of the peacekeeper to bring them to justice.

A Nigerian soldier from the African Union-United Nation Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) was shot dead by unknown gunmen in a carjacking incident in downtown Nyala, South Darfur capital on Wednesday.

On Friday, the members of the UN Security Council (UNSC) called on the Sudanese government “to swiftly conduct a full investigation into the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice”, saying “attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law”.

In a press release extended to Sudan Tribune, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Gharib-Allah Kidir condemned the killing of the Nigerian blue helmet and offered condolences to his family and the government and people of Nigeria.

“Sudan’s government affirms that it would pursue the perpetrators until they are arrested and brought to justice,” said the press release.

The killing of the Nigerian soldier on Wednesday brought UNAMID’s death toll since the creation of the Mission to 64 peacekeepers.

Last June, the UNSC extended the mandate of the mission until 30 June 2017, stressing that the situation in the western Sudan region continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security.

The hybrid mission has been deployed in Darfur since December 2007 with a mandate to stem violence against civilians in the western Sudan’s region.

It is the world’s second largest international peacekeeping force with an annual budget of $1.35 billion and almost 20,000 troops.

(ST)