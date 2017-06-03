 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 3 June 2017

Thousands of IDPs at risk of cholera outbreak in S. Sudan’s Jonglei

June 2, 2017 (JUBA) – Thousands of South Sudanese displaced people in Jonglei state are at risk from a cholera outbreak, warned the medical group Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Friday.

JPEG - 16.6 kb
Displaced people who fled from violence in Jonglei state capital Bor queue outside a clinic run by MSF in Lakes state’s Awerial town on 2 January 2014 (Photo: AP/Ben Curtis)

"Malnutrition and suspected cases of cholera are escalating amongst people sheltering in the bush near Pieri, South Sudan," said MSF in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The first cases of cholera were reported on 9 May after a general increase in patients with watery diarrhoea among the IDPs who are in desperately short of food, water and shelter.

"MSF has opened a treatment unit in Pieri, where teams have treated more than 30 patients so far and set up seven rehydration points and a number of chlorinated water points," further said the statement.

Last February, over 27,000 people fled their villages in Yuai and Waat after clashes between the government troops and SPLM-IO rebel fighters.

MSF’s local staff are now running three primary healthcare clinics around Pieri, as part of the group’s efforts to support the IDPs.

Two weeks ago, MSF staff members reported a rise in malnutrition levels amongst children under five.

’’32 percent of the children are suffering from general acute malnutrition and 12 percent suffering from severe acute malnutrition, which is life-threatening," said the medical group.

(ST)

