SLM-Minnawi calls for international pressure on Sudan for peace in Darfur

June 2, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The rebel Sudan Liberation Movement - Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) has welcomed a call by the Troika and the European Union countries to stop the fighting in Darfur and to resume peace talks and called for international pressure on Khartoum.

In this file photo. Sudan Liberation Movement leader Minni Minnawi poses for a pictures with some fighters

"These new incidents of violence underscore the urgent need for the parties to finalise a negotiated cessation of hostilities and an agreement to return to political negotiations leading to a sustainable peace," points a statement issued by the Embassies of the Troika and the EU in Khartoum on Thursday.

The statement was referring to the fighting that began on 20 May in North and East Darfur states between the government forces and a joint rebel force composed of the SLM-MM and SLM- Transitional Council (SLM-TC), an armed group that is not part of the African Union-brokered peace process.

"The SLM welcomes this statement and expresses its appreciation for the great efforts made by the international community to reach a comprehensive and sustainable peace that addresses the root causes of the crisis in Darfur," said a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Friday signed by the SLM-MM chief negotiator Ali Trayo.

"However, this peace cannot be achieved unless the parties to the conflict are willing to peace and supported by a strong international will, pursuing the implementation of Security Council resolutions related to the conflict in the Region and put required pressure on the NCP regime in Khartoum," Trayo further said.

The Troika and EU countries said the hostilities resumed in the region ’’after a reinforcement from outside Darfur by the armed opposition elements". However, SLM-MM chief negotiator emphasised that "international inaction" encouraged the Sudanese government to attack the SLM strongholds in Darfur in an attempt to impose its peace through the barrel of a gun.

"The result of this aggression was a humanitarian disaster on innocent civilians, including killing, raping, looting their properties, burning their homes and massive displacement," he further said.

The rebel official called on the Troika and the European Union to step up pressure on the Sudanese government to allow aid groups to provide humanitarian assistance to civilians in the conflict- affected areas and to stop gross violations of human rights.

In addition, he reiterated their call to involve the European Union in the African Union-led mediation, saying they should play "a key role" in the political process.

Last week, the Sudanese government called on the international community to condemn the rebel attacks, claiming the assailants came from Libya and South Sudan.

(ST)