 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 3 June 2017

Sudan, Chad and UN sign agreements on refugee voluntary return

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Women from Darfur line up to receive their monthly ration in the Djabal camp, in eastern Chad (WFP Photo)
June 2, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan, Chad and the United Nations Wednesday in Khartoum have signed three agreements for the voluntary return of refugees from both countries.

More than 350,000 Sudanese refugees from Darfur region are officially registered in Chad and additional 650,000 unregistered. Since 2015 there were efforts to return them to their original villages.

According to the communiqué issued by the three parties on Wednesday, the signing of the “agreements alone does not mean that the assisted return movements will begin tomorrow”.

“There is still work to be done by the Tripartite Commissions, which will oversee the implementation of the Agreements, in order to ensure that returns occur in conditions of safety and dignity as well as ensuring that such returns are lasting” read the communiqué.

It points out that the formalisation of the framework for repatriation “has been informed by the freely expressed wishes of those who have returned, or who have expressed the wish to be assisted to return”.

The three parties noted there have been “sizeable spontaneous returns of Sudanese refugees from the camps in Chad as well as firm expressions of the intention to return home on the part of Chadian refugees living in the Sudan”.

They pointed out that the security situation has “generally improved for the better in most potential areas of return” in Darfur region.

“The Parties will ensure that those refugees who decide to return do so based on up to date and accurate information on the prevailing conditions in intended areas of return,” added the communiqué.

The parties said they “will work closely to mobilise necessary resources to ensure that the returns are both dignified and lasting”, pointing the “two governments and peoples look forward to welcoming back their citizens and fellow compatriots.”

The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Message from SLM leader Minni Minnawi to the people of Sudan 2017-05-31 01:02:11 On behalf of the SLM/A and it's gallant fighters I would like to seize this opportunity to salute the Sudanese compatriots; the youth and students, the women, political parties, our fellow (...)

Darfur young generations between Sudan’s NCP devil and the Mediterranean 2017-05-31 00:59:55 By Hussien Arko Menay Every single second on this earth alarms human conscience to act urgently to save mankind as well as other living creatures. Unfortunately, most of the damage to the (...)

National dialogue building nation 2017-05-22 21:10:41 By Amb. Dhano Obongo Initially, I congratulate and commend H.E the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit, for recognising the need for a national dialogue among 64 (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.