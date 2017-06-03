Unknown gunmen killed 12 civilians in Yambio

June 2, 2017 (YAMBIO) - At least 12 civilians including elderly people and children has been killed by unidentified gunmen 20 kilometres to the eastern part of Yambio town, as the government has launched a search operation to arrest the culprits.

Speaking to the press, the Minister of Information, Culture, Youth and Sports Gibson Bullen Wande said the Government of Gbudue state has condemned the barbaric killing of innocent people and urged the citizens to cooperate with the Government to give information about the culprits.

He mentioned that the attacker(s) targeted one house where twelve people including those who were staying in the house for cultivation were killed.

He further said that attack was motivated by anger and revenge, according to the first information collected from the areas without elaboration.

"As a government, we condemned in the strongest term the killing of the 12 innocent people and we are appealing to the citizens to cooperate in the search for the criminals".

Seven members of one family were buried in Bazungua in a mass grave while the other five bodies were taken by their families.

This is the second attack in four months after a call by the Governor on all armed group to lay down their arms and to present their grievances in order to benefit from an amnesty issued by the President of South Sudan Salva Kiir.

It remains unclear who is behind the killing. Also, the state police failed to arrest any suspect in connection with the attack.

Wande urged the families to remain calm and not to take law in their hand as the government continues to hunt for the perpetrators.

