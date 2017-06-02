UNSC condemns killing of UNAMID peacekeeper in South Darfur

June 2, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The UN Security Council (UNSC) Friday has condemned the killing of the peacekeeper by unidentified gunmen in Nyala, South Darfur State capital.

United Nations Security Council meeting which unanimously adopted resolution 2228 (2015) extending the mandate of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) June 29, 2015 (UN Photo)

A Nigerian soldier from the African Union-United Nation Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) was shot dead by unknown gunmen in a carjacking incident in downtown Nyala on Wednesday.

In a press release on Friday, members of the UNSC “condemned in the strongest terms” the attack on the peacekeepers, expressing their “deep sympathy and condolences to the family of the victim, as well as to the people and Government of Nigeria and to UNAMID”.

“The members of the Security Council called on the Government of Sudan to swiftly conduct a full investigation into the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice. They underlined that attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law” read the press release.

The members of the UNSC further “reiterated their full support for UNAMID and called on all parties in Darfur to cooperate fully with the mission”.

The killing of the Nigerian soldier on Wednesday brought UNAMID’s death toll since the creation of the Mission to 64 peacekeepers.

Last June, the UNSC extended the mandate of the mission until 30 June 2017, stressing that the situation in the western Sudan region continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security.

The hybrid mission has been deployed in Darfur since December 2007 with a mandate to stem violence against civilians in the western Sudan’s region.

It is the world’s second largest international peacekeeping force with an annual budget of $1.35 billion and almost 20,000 troops.

(ST)