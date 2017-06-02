 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 3 June 2017

IGAD chief calls for new meeting on peace in South Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 2, 2017 (JUBA) - The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), which mediated the 2015 peace agreement, will hold a summit this month in a new attempt to ensure its implementation and to address the devastating conflict in South Sudan.

PNG - 227 kb
Ethiopian prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn (Allafrica)

The Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Hailemariam Desalegn, in a letter addressed to President Salva Kiir on 29 May 2017, said the conflict in the country was still continuing, despite a declaration of ceasefire and re-invigoration of the national dialogue committee which the president himself proposed in 2016.

"The escalation of violence and growing hostilities are casting their shadows on the national dialogue and the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan. this grave situation, thus, requires us to speak with one voice," wrote Desalegn in a letter seen by Sudan Tribune.

The summit, according to the letter, will be held in Addis Ababa, on Monday 12, June 2017.

The eruption of clashes in Juba between the two peace partners in July 2016, followed by a split within the SPLM-IO and the replacement of Riek Machar by Taban Deng Gai, destroyed the little confidence between the two parties for the implementation of the peace agreement.

Pointing to the need to reconsider the situation and to find out the best way to stop the fighting and allow humanitarian access, Prime Minister Desalegn told President Kiir that the recent unilateral ceasefire declared by his government "and attempts to reinvigorate the national dialogue, has not shown any improvement".

"Fighting still continues further worsening the humanitarian situation," Desalegn further stressed.

However, the invitation letter did not indicate the agenda of the meeting and how the regional leaders would ensure they forge a common understanding to speak one voice to end the conflict.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Message from SLM leader Minni Minnawi to the people of Sudan 2017-05-31 01:02:11 On behalf of the SLM/A and it's gallant fighters I would like to seize this opportunity to salute the Sudanese compatriots; the youth and students, the women, political parties, our fellow (...)

Darfur young generations between Sudan’s NCP devil and the Mediterranean 2017-05-31 00:59:55 By Hussien Arko Menay Every single second on this earth alarms human conscience to act urgently to save mankind as well as other living creatures. Unfortunately, most of the damage to the (...)

National dialogue building nation 2017-05-22 21:10:41 By Amb. Dhano Obongo Initially, I congratulate and commend H.E the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit, for recognising the need for a national dialogue among 64 (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.