 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 3 June 2017

Sudan’s FM to visit Cairo on Saturday

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 2, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour said he will visit Cairo on Saturday to hold talks with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry within the framework of the joint Sudanese-Egyptian political consultations committee.

JPEG - 34.6 kb
Sudan’s FM Ibrahim Ghandour (L) meets with his Egyptian counterpart Samih Shoukri in Cairo on January 9, 2016 (Photo released by the Sudanese FM)

Ghandour on Sunday cancelled a planned trip to Cairo, saying “we told our brothers in Egypt about the postponement of the visit due to internal issues and it would take place later”.

On Thursday, Ghandour received Egypt’s ambassador to Khartoum Osama Shaltout and discussed with him various bilateral and regional issues of common concern.

In a press release following the meeting, foreign ministry spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir said Ghanodour underscored the special relations between the two countries and the need for permanent contacts and consultations among officials from both sides.

He pointed that Ghanodour announced his visit to Cairo on Saturday at the invitation from Shoukry to hold in-depth discussions within the framework of the political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

Sudan’s top diplomat visit to Cairo comes several days after accusations by President Omer al-Bashir that Egypt provided weapons to Darfur rebels used during a recent attack.

The Egyptian authorities dismissed the Sudanese accusations of support to Darfur armed groups. But Khartoum points to the armoured vehicles seized from the rebels, a matter that Cairo didn’t explain.

Last week, Sudan’s Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Salih extended the ban on Egyptian agricultural products which was announced last September. Also, the commissioners of North Khartoum and El-Fasher, North Darfur issued decisions banning Egyptian street vendors.

The relation between the two countries is strained due to the disputed Halayeb triangle, Sudan’s support to the Ethiopian dam, and the ban of Egyptian agricultural products.

However, since the beginning of this year, President Omer al-Bashir has referred to the Egyptian support to Darfur armed groups.

The Egyptian authorities, on the other hand, have another point of view on the growing rift between the two countries.

The Egyptian Madamasr website reported Wednesday that Egyptian government officials consider that Khartoum is encouraged by Gulf countries to seek troubles with Cairo and to stand behind the Ethiopian dam.

The Egyptian official further said that Sudan had rejected a proposal to turn Halayeb triangle and its neighbouring Sudanese territory into a joint integration and cooperation area.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Message from SLM leader Minni Minnawi to the people of Sudan 2017-05-31 01:02:11 On behalf of the SLM/A and it's gallant fighters I would like to seize this opportunity to salute the Sudanese compatriots; the youth and students, the women, political parties, our fellow (...)

Darfur young generations between Sudan’s NCP devil and the Mediterranean 2017-05-31 00:59:55 By Hussien Arko Menay Every single second on this earth alarms human conscience to act urgently to save mankind as well as other living creatures. Unfortunately, most of the damage to the (...)

National dialogue building nation 2017-05-22 21:10:41 By Amb. Dhano Obongo Initially, I congratulate and commend H.E the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit, for recognising the need for a national dialogue among 64 (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.