June 1, 2017 (JUBA) – Fifteen children died in South Sudan’s Eastern Equatoria region following failed polio vaccination, health ministry and World Health Organization said.

An aid workers administers a polio vaccine to a Sudanese boy (Photo: AFP)

South Sudan Minister of Health, Riek Gai Kok, said the death occurred in newly created Kapeota state.

“There were human errors such as poor storage of vaccines, use of single to vaccinate many people,” said Riek, speaking to reporters at the State House, after briefing President Salva Kiir the incident on Thursday.

Minister Riek said the “errors” led to vomiting and diarrhoea among the children leading to death within six hours of injection.

A World Health Organization (WHO) official who accompanied Minister Riek said the lifesaving vaccine shouldn’t lead to death.

(ST)