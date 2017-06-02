Tombura county commissioner sacked

June 1, 2017 (YAMBIO) – The Commissioner of Tombura county in South Sudan’s newly-created state of Tombura has been sacked by the governor.

Governor Patrick Zamoi, in a decree read on Yambio FM, relieved Babiro Charles Gbamisi, but gave no reason for his sudden decision.

The former county commissioner was appointed in July last year.

In a separate decree, Zamoi appointed Deric Zioin Sasa as the new commissioner for Tombura county, replacing Bibiro Charles Gbamisi.

(ST)