Tombura county commissioner sacked

June 1, 2017 (YAMBIO) – The Commissioner of Tombura county in South Sudan’s newly-created state of Tombura has been sacked by the governor.
Governor Patrick Zamoi, in a decree read on Yambio FM, relieved Babiro Charles Gbamisi, but gave no reason for his sudden decision.
The former county commissioner was appointed in July last year.
In a separate decree, Zamoi appointed Deric Zioin Sasa as the new commissioner for Tombura county, replacing Bibiro Charles Gbamisi.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Message from SLM leader Minni Minnawi to the people of Sudan 2017-05-31 01:02:11 On behalf of the SLM/A and it's gallant fighters I would like to seize this opportunity to salute the Sudanese compatriots; the youth and students, the women, political parties, our fellow (...)
Darfur young generations between Sudan’s NCP devil and the Mediterranean 2017-05-31 00:59:55 By Hussien Arko Menay Every single second on this earth alarms human conscience to act urgently to save mankind as well as other living creatures. Unfortunately, most of the damage to the (...)
National dialogue building nation 2017-05-22 21:10:41 By Amb. Dhano Obongo Initially, I congratulate and commend H.E the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Gen. Salva Kiir Mayardit, for recognising the need for a national dialogue among 64 (...)
MORE