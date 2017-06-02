June 1, 2017 (JUBA) – During a meeting with Prsident Salva Kiir on Thursday, a delegation of United States legislators have emphasised the importance of ending the war that has killed thousands of people and displaced millions in South Sudan.

Members of Sub-committee on Africa Affairs in the US House of Representatives with South Sudanese leaders in Juba, June 1, 2017 (ST)

The legislators, led by Christopher H. Smith, met South Sudan President Kiir and urged the latter to also consider involving church leaders in the recently national dialogue initiative.

"We reaffirm our commitment to peaceful dialogue as the viable option to ending the conflict in South Sudan and urged the government to follow through on its pledge and to actually focus on honouring the ceasefire,” Smith told reporters in Juba Thursday.

“We also reaffirm our shared view that a negotiated political settlement and inclusive democratic future for South Sudanese, and we call on all armed groups fighting in South Sudan to stop fighting and declare a cessation of hostilities", he added.

The head of the U.S. delegation reiterated the demand of the global community, citing the need for humanitarian access to all areas of South Sudan, including those on the United Nations’ priority list, and deplored the delays and obstruction caused primarily by the parties of humanitarian deliveries to the population in desperate need.

"The devastating events in this country underscore what we have been saying for some time. The burden is on the parties to prove they are willing and able to take extraordinary steps to salvage diplomatic efforts to restore a Cessation of Hostilities (CoH), allow unfettered humanitarian assistance and create the conditions necessary for the resumption of UN-led talks about a political transition", stressed Smith.

He further said their mission to Africa was to visit Refugee camps in Northern Uganda, to know the situation of people in the camps.

South Sudan government has renewed its commitment to allowing free access and movement of relief organisations to those in need.

"The Government of South Sudan has committed itself to grand a free movement of the non-governmental organisations in order to assist those who are in need of humanitarian assistance", the cabinet affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomuro told reporters.

The minister confirmed that President Kiir met with a delegation from the United States of America, led by Christopher H. Smith, a member of Subcommittee on Africa Affairs in the US House of Representatives.

Lomuro said that the meeting also discussed the role of Churches in the national dialogue and how government can engage churches in order to move forward in the reconciliation and dialogue process.

President Kiir officially launched the long-awaited national dialogue initiative in the capital, Juba last week. The national dialogue initiative is both a forum and process through which the people South Sudan shall gather to redefine the basis of their unity as it relates to nationhood, redefine citizenship and belonging, as well as restructure the state for national inclusion.

Since mid-December 2013, tens of thousands of people have been killed and over two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst ever violence since its independence.

(ST)