Former rebel figures, Sudanese officials discuss peace in Darfur



May 31, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Former leading members of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) Wednesday have started talks with the Sudanese official on the ways to convince the holdout rebel groups to join the peace process.

JEM’s former secretary of organisation and administration Abu Bakr Hamid Nur, former humanitarian affairs secretary Suleiman Jamous returned to Khartoum on Tuesday as a result of a mediation undertaken by the Chadian President Idris Deby.

While Hamid had been sacked from the group after his support the efforts of the Chadian president, Jamous resigned from the groups days before his return to Khartoum.

Twenty-four hours after their return the two men met with the Presidential Assistant Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, Head of Darfur Peace Office, Magedi Khalafallah and the political secretary of the ruling National Congress Party Hamid Mumtaz.

"The meeting discussed a number of topics, including the joint cooperation to build a real peace in Sudan and Darfur particularly," Jamous told reporters after the meeting. He further pledged to work to convince the reluctant or the reluctant and holdout groups to join the peace process.

"We are confident in what has been provided to us and what we have heard and will continue to work together for the benefit of the Sudan," he further said.

He stressed the group’s readiness to work with the government to complete the peace process and work to convince the holdout groups to join the political process and to cooperate in order to build a genuine peace for the benefit of the country and its people.

The Justice and Equality Movement distanced itself from the return of its former leading members and termed their decision to regain the country as a "humiliating capitulation project".

The rebel group refuses to negotiate a peace agreement with the Sudanese government on the basis of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur and calls for a new process. But Khartoum rejects their demand and refuses to hold a new comprehensive dialogue conference agreed in the African Union brokered Roadmap Agreement.

The meeting comes within the framework of national dialogue and intensified efforts to achieve lasting peace in Sudan and the national class said the NCP political official Mumtaz after his meeting with Jamous and Hamid.

He added that the meeting stressed the importance of concerted efforts to achieve peace, to pursue the dialogue for peaceful coexistence, and focusing on stopping the war in the country and joint action to complete the renaissance and development in Sudan.

(ST)