Sudan bans Egyptian mobile vendors in North Darfur



May 31, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - El-Fasher Commissioner has issued a decision banning the Egyptian street vendors while a police circular has directed to monitor them because they could be informants for the rebel groups.

Following rebel attacks in North and East Darfur attacks during this month, Sudan has accused Egypt of supporting the rebel activities saying Cairo now works to destabilise the regime.

Cairo denied the accusation but it was not able to explain how the rebels got the Egyptian armoured vehicles.

In a decision issued on Wednesday seen by Sudan Tribune, El-Fashir Commissioner Tijani Abdallah Saleh ordered to outlaw foreign mobile household utensils vendors.

The decision further prohibits the rental of houses to foreigners before getting the needed authorization from the "competent services in the municipality and administrative units, including the Popular Committees".

In a related development, El Fasher police chief ordered his forces in the North Darfur State capital to increase the night patrols in the markets of the city.

Regarding the Egyptians traders in El Fasher neighbourhoods working in the household utensils "the information we have says that the Egyptians are the source of information for the Sudan Liberation Army- Minni Minnawi," says the directive of the police chief seen by Sudan Tribune.

"Also, the information mentions the presence of armed men in civilian clothes in the markets of El Fasher at night after Ramadan breakfast," said the police directive.

Last Monday, Khartoum North Commissioner Hassan Mohamed Hassan Idris issued a similar decision banning the mobile Egyptian household utensils vendors.

The relations between the two countries is strained due to the disputed Halayeb triangle, Sudan’s support to the Ethiopian dam, and the ban of Egyptian agricultural products. However, since the beginning of this year, President Omer al-Bashir has referred to the Egyptian support to Darfur armed groups.

The Egyptian authorities, on the other hand, have another point of view on the growing rift between the two countries.

The Egyptian Madamasr website reported Wednesday that Egyptian government officials consider that Khartoum is encouraged by Gulf countries to seek troubles with Cairo and to stand behind the Ethiopian dam.

The Egyptian official further said that Sudan had rejected a proposal to turn Halaib triangle and its neighbouring Sudanese territory into a joint integration and cooperation area.

