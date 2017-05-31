May 31, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan president Salva Kiir says his administration will carry forward an upgraded friendship and beef up all-round cooperation with Israel.

South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

President Kiir, an aide said, considers Israel and old and good friend of South Sudan, stressing that his administration would enhance and upgrade these relations to strategic levels in the interest of the citizens and government of the two countries.

"Thanks to the joint efforts of the two sides, the South Sudan-Israel cooperation has yielded fruitful results, benefiting the two people and winning their strong support," he said.

The two countries, the aide who attended Tuesday’s meeting with the Israeli representative in South Sudan said, resolved to further consolidate the political foundation of their bilateral ties and intensify cultural exchanges to improve mutual understanding between the two peoples, especially between the young generations.

Israel has supported South Sudan in production capacity, agriculture, energy and in technology, and the official said South Sudan was willing to encourage its businesses to take part in infrastructure construction and development of energy resources.

"The meeting of the president of the Israel ambassador, Hanan Goder serves as a strong signal to anti-peace elements that the leadership of the country under President Salva Kiir still has important friends and these friends like Israel stands ready to improve communication and coordination with the government on major international and regional issues", the official further told Sudan Tribune.

Describing Israel as an "old friend" and a "reliable partner" of South Sudan, Kiir reportedly expressed gratitude to the Israeli government for supporting his administration and demonstration of willingness to cooperate in areas of economic development, construction of infrastructure as well as the building of security capability.

The president welcomed investments of Israelis in areas such as forestry, agriculture and export of agricultural products. the South Sudanese leader vowed that his country stands ready to become the hub of entry for Israelis citizens and investors.

Meanwhile, the Israelis Ambassador Hanan Goder announced his country will support the young nation in the areas of agriculture, technology and security.

Goder said 20 South Sudanese students would be taken for studies in Israel and will continue to support and implement current projects in the country, citing the projects being implemented in Bor, Torit and Rumbek towns.

Israel recognised South Sudan on 10 July 2011, a day after the East African nation became an independent state.On 15 July 2011 however, South Sudan announced that it intended to have full diplomatic relations with Israel and on 28 July 2011 Israel announced that it had established full diplomatic ties with South Sudan.

During a visit to Tel Aviv in December 2011, Kiir acknowledged Israel’s support to the South Sudanese people during the liberation period saying “Israel has always supported the South Sudanese people. Without you, we would not have arisen. You struggled alongside us in order to allow the establishment of South Sudan".

(ST)